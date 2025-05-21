Prime Video has a smash hit new comedy show with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes – here's why people are loving it so much

Prime Video’s new dramedy has become a hit with viewers and critics alike, and it’s a binge-worthy show you won’t want to miss.

Overcompensating has made its way up the Prime Video chart since dropping its full season on May 15th, and currently sits number one in its global chart, giving it a strong case for being one of the best Prime Video shows in the world right now.

But if you’re concerned it's just a case of audiences flocking to Prime Video’s latest offering, fear not – critics are loving Overcompensating too, with the show currently sitting at a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Overcompensating - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Covering similar ground to Hulu/Channel 4’s outstanding Big Boys , Overcompensating follows closeted former football player Benny (Benito Skinner) as he ventures out into the wide world of college.

TikTok star Skinner not only leads the ensemble cast, but created the show, basing the character on one of his most successful viral videos. Not feeling at home with the jocks and frat boys, but not yet ready to publicly be a part of the LGBTQ community, Benny’s struggle to find somewhere to fit in finds him drawn to high-school outsider Carmen (Wallay Baram), and the show portrays the pair’s efforts to find their people in the tribal college landscape.

With mentorship from Benny’s older sister Grace (Mary Beth Barone) and her boyfriend, college legend Peter (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen set out on a path to discover, and love, who they really are.

Overcompensating is a breezy, funny and at times surprisingly touching trip through college self discovery that puts a refreshing spin on the raucous campus comedy.

What are the critics saying about Overcompensating?

With the show enjoying such a high Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s no surprise critics are almost unanimous in their praise.

The New Yorker commented of the deftness with which the show turns from something akin to an American Pie movie into something more profound, saying “Overcompensating gradually shifts from a straightforward sex comedy into something emotionally richer,” which the The Guardian echoed in its review: “Don’t come to Overcompensating expecting wall-to-wall comedy; this is a thoroughly charming show with a very sensitive soul.”

Other reviewers, meanwhile, noted the chemistry between the leads, with Mashable calling Skinner and Baram “wonderfully natural” together.

Adam DiMarco as Peter (Image credit: Prime Video)

Meanwhile, fans have been showing their love for the show, with the RT Audience Score currently landing at 79%. Reddit users are already calling for more episodes, with one stating: “I just binged all 8 episodes and wanted more,” while another said “I’ll take four more seasons as soon as possible.”

It wasn’t all praise though, with some Redditors criticising the use of older actors to portray college-age characters. “I only made it about 10 minutes because in no world does any of this cast pass for remotely close to the ages they’re playing,” said one post, while a second echoed “it's so distracting I can't tell if it's a parody or just such a vanity project.”

Viewers have also drawn comparisons to similar shows, with one post praising Overcompensating, but saying “it’s nowhere close to the first three seasons of Sex Education and the first two seasons of Never Have I Ever and Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Either way, Overcompensating looks like the latest must watch show over on Prime Video, with all eight episodes available to binge right now on one of the best streaming services.