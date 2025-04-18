7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (April 18)

Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher star in sci-fi comedy-horror flick Companion, which is out on Max this weekend

Happy Easter weekend, everyone! If, like me, you're enjoying more than usual two days off work, I'm sure you'll be finding some time to stream a bunch of new movies and TV shows on some of the world's best streaming services.

Well, allow me to crack open an Easter egg filled with such goodies for you. Below, you'll find seven of the most exciting new films and series to check out before you head back to work. And, with even more downtime than normal (for those of us in the UK, anyway), you'll be able to watch more than one of these terrific offerings. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Companion (Max)

Companion | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Max subscribers continue to get new movies thanks to A24. Now, one of the best Max movies. of 2025 has landed on the service in Companion.

In it, Sophie Thatcher stars as a subservient android who was built for human companionship, but has started to go haywire. Honestly, people in these movies just never learn, do they? The Boys' Jack Quaid co-stars as the robot's human love interest/manipulator.

While I criticized the Companion trailer for giving too much away, the movie is another win for A24; its glowing 94% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating serving as proof of that. If you want a chaotic blend of romance, sci-fi, and horror, you won't find a better film to stream this weekend. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Ransom Canyon (Netflix)

Ransom Canyon | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Dust off you cowboy boots and hats because Netflix is bringing some Texas charm to the small screen this weekend.

Ransom Canyon is a new western saga that delves into the lives of three ranching families across 10 episodes, and it looks like an exciting mix of Yellowstone and Virgin River. Like the latter it's based on a romance novel series, so we can expect plenty of will-they-won't-they tension. That also means there's plenty "more story to tell" for a second season, which the show's stars are hoping for.

Considering the Taylor Sheridan-led revival of the western genre has been a hit elsewhere, I don't doubt this will become one of the best Netflix shows soon enough. For more Lone Star action, check out these three highly-rated western shows. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Government Cheese (Apple TV+)

Government Cheese — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

With Severance season 2 a fading image in the rear-view mirror, the search for the next big Apple TV Original is on. Prime Target, The Studio, Dope Thief, and Your Friends & Neighbors have all thrown their hat into the ring recently, but now it's Government Cheese's turn to convince you to stay signed up to Apple TV+.

The late 1960s-set surrealist comedy-drama stars David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers, a recently-freed convict who returns home to his family and tries to turn over a new leaf. Perhaps unsurprisingly, complications arise that lead to all sorts of trouble for Hampton to deal with.

Will Government Cheese earn a seat at the best Apple TV+ shows table? That remains to be seen but, based on its official trailer (see above), it looks like a pretty unique offering from the tech giant's entertainment division. – TP

The Stolen Girl (Hulu/Disney+)

The Stolen Girl | Official Trailer | Freeform - YouTube Watch On

The Stolen Girl dramatizes every mother's worst nightmare. After a woman realises her daughter has been kidnapped from a play date, a European-wide hunt occurs to uncover the truth about what happened.

Thankfully, unlike another recent Hulu and Disney+ show Good American Family, this series is fictional but it's definitely a scary watch. If you're in the mood for a heart-pounding crime thriller, I highly recommend this one as it's got plenty of twists and turns and shocking moments.

With a great cast including Ambika Mod who you may know from Netflix's One Day, alongside Holliday Granger as a terrified mom, it's done enough to win the approval of critics as it currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%, making it worthy of a spot on our best Hulu shows and best Disney+ shows lists. – LB

Wolf Man (Peacock)

Wolf Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Leigh Whannell's latest horror movie Wolf Man is now available to watch on Peacock – and it might reassure you to know that there won't be a full moon over the weekend. So while you watch Julia Garner's character being terrorized by her rapidly transforming husband, played by Christopher Abbott, you're safe and sound.

Critics were on the fence about this one, but I was more favorable in my Wolf Man review. Check out my interview with Christopher Abbott, too, if you want to know more about how he created his character.

Wolf Man might not reach the highs of The Invisible Man, but it's still an interesting take on one of the classic Universal Studios monster movies. If Whannell chooses to adapt another one, I'll be first in line. – LB

#1 Happy Family USA (Prime Video)

#1 Happy Family USA - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Ready to step into the childhood nightmares of actor-comedian Ramy Youssef? Known for the critically-acclaimed Hulu sitcom Ramy and equally great spinoff show Mo on Netflix, he's now teamed up with Pam Brady to co-create the adult animated series #1 Happy Family USA for Prime Video.

Made by Amazon MGM Studios, A24 and, Cairo Cowboy, this provocative satire follows a Muslim family as they navigate one of the most terrible events in America's history. Expect lots of South Park-esque humor about post-9/11 paranoia and plenty of 2000s nostalgia.

Season 1 is available to stream in full and, while it only has five reviews from critics at the time of writing, its flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating makes it worthy of a spot on our best Prime Video shows guide. – AS

The Rehearsal season 2 (Max)

If you weren't sure of what to watch this Easter weekend, Nathan Fielder is here to help. The multitalented artist is known for helping people prepare for life's biggest moments in the docu-comedy series The Rehearsal, so you can trust that you're in good hands.

The first season followed Fielder's project to create simulations that allow people to rehearse their own lives, but the next installment is set to see Fielder face "an issue that affects us all".

The first episode of The Rehearsal season 2 will air on HBO before being made available on Max at 10.30pm ET in the US / 12.30pm AEST in Australia. Those in the UK will be able to find it on Sky and Now TV. – AS

