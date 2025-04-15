Watch The Rehearsal season 2: stream the groundbreaking comedy from anywhere

Nathan Fielder’s groundbreaking docu-comedy is back, giving people the opportunity to test run some of life’s biggest moments. But will all go to plan this time out? Or will the filmmaker’s personal odyssey once again take over. Keep reading as we explain how to watch The Rehearsal season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

The Rehearsal sees the comedian and documentary maker on a quest to help with those choices in life when we just can’t decide the best course of action. By constructing minutely detailed mock locations and calling on a legion of actors, Fielder is able to give a bunch of ordinary folks the chance to rehearse some of life's biggest decisions.

Season 1 of the show started with this premise, but as anyone who has seen the equally sublime Nathan For You will know, the mission Fielder starts with isn’t always the journey he ends up on, and soon the show became less about rehearsals than the filmmaker grappling with his own life choices and his desires for the future. Season 2 promises to stay more on track, but don’t be surprised if we end up with a similar outcome this time round.

Either way, Fielder’s particular brand of awkward, deadpan and often bizarre humour is always a joy to watch, and when he does head off on those tangents, they usually pack quite the emotional punch. So read on for how to watch The Rehearsal season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch The Rehearsal season 2 for free? The Rehearsal season 2 isn't set to stream on any free services, although Max Australia is currently offering heavy launch-offer discounts until April 30.

How to watch The Rehearsal season 2 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The Rehearsal season 2, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Rehearsal season 2 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Rehearsal season 2 online in the US

The Rehearsal season 2 premieres on HBO at 10:30pm ET on Sunday, April 20. Episodes will then air in the same slot weekly.

You'll also be able to stream episodes of the docu-comedy on Max. Max prices start at $9.99 a month.

If you're a cord-cutter, you can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan.

You can also subscribe to Max via Amazon Prime Video. The Max add-on costs $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial, on top of your Prime membership ($14.99/month after a 30-day free trial).

If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market, starting at just $46/month, and can also get you savings on Max. The Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Comedy Central, CNN, Food Network, NFL Network, and USA. Right now get 50% off your first month, plus $5/month off the ad-free Max add-on.

Can I watch The Rehearsal season 2 online in the UK?

There's no word yet on when The Rehearsal season 2 might arrive in Blighty. Season 1 aired on Sky Comedy and can be streamed on the Sky TV platform right now, so we'd expect the same for Fielder's second installment.

If you're looking to catch up, you can do so via the Sky Go service. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, Now, with plans starting at £4.99.

Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

US viewers in Blighty can use a VPN to watch as if they were back Stateside.

How to watch The Rehearsal season 2 online in Canada

You can watch The Rehearsal season 2 exclusively on Crave in Canada with episodes streaming at 10:30pm ET every Sunday from April 20.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

Canadians away from home might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

How to watch The Rehearsal season 2 online in Australia

Aussies can watch The Rehearsal season 2 on the newly minted Australian version of Max, with episodes starting Monday, April 21 and landing weekly.

Until April 30, subscribers down under can enjoy exclusive launch deals, meaning you can get the Basic with Ads tier for just AU$7.99 per month of $79.99 for the whole year.

Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch their usual streaming service as they would back in Oz.

What you need to know about The Rehearsal season 2

The Rehearsal season 2 trailer

What is The Rehearsal season 2 release date? Season 2 of The Rehearsal will premiere in the US and Canada on Sunday, April 20 and in Australia the following day. A UK release date is TBC.

The Rehearsal season 2 episode schedule

Episode 1: Sunday, April 20

Sunday, April 20 Episode 2: Sunday, April 27

Sunday, April 27 Episode 3: Sunday, May 4

Sunday, May 4 Episode 4: Sunday, May 11

Sunday, May 11 Episode 5: Sunday, May 18

Sunday, May 18 Episode 6: Sunday, May 25

What can we expect from The Rehearsal season 2? The official synopsis from HBO teases: "The Rehearsal follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design.In season two, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all."

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.