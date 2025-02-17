Excited for Ransom Canyon on Netflix? Here are 3 western shows with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch while you wait

With some Netflix subscribers finally able to stream Yellowstone and its prequel series 1883 (those in the US will have to go to Peacock and Paramount Plus, respectively, to catch these shows), the streamer is competing with Paramount Plus to become the home of neo-western dramas.

Following on from American Primeval, there's set to be another addition to Netflix's western range with the arrival of Ransom Canyon, a new romantic western series that looks like an exciting mix of Yellowstone and Virgin River.

Much like one of the best Netflix shows Virgin River, Ransom Canyon is adapted from a series of romance novels, in this case by author Jodi Thomas, and follows the intersecting lives of three ranching families in the Texas Hill Country. Ransom Canyon will premiere on Netflix on April 17, but if you can't wait to saddle up then, here are three western series to watch on one of the best streaming services while you wait.

Dark Winds

Dark Winds Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~46 minute episodes

~46 minute episodes Creator: Graham Roland

Graham Roland Where to watch: Netflix (US); Sky (UK); Prime Video (AUS)

Dark Winds climbed the Netflix charts after getting 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and it's no surprise since the thriller skilfully blends classic western tropes with murder mystery. Based on the novels by Tony Hillerman and set in the 1970s American Southwest, Dark Winds follows two troubled Navajo police officers searching for clues and secrets behind a brutal double murder. With intense drama and suspenseful storytelling, Dark Winds is definitely an enthralling watch.

Territory

TERRITORY Trailer (2024) Anna Torv, Michael Dorman - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 86%

86% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~57 minute episodes

~57 minute episodes Creators: Ben Davies and Timothy Lee

Ben Davies and Timothy Lee Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

This neo-western drama takes us right into the Australian outback. In Territory, when the world's largest livestock farm is left without a successor, the most powerful factions - miners, landowners, cattle barons, cowboys and gangsters prepare their weapons in a battle for power. Territory sounds like Succession set in the barren outback with its riveting family rivalry and betrayal.

Godless

Godless Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 83%

83% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~60 minute episodes

~60 minute episodes Creator: Scott Frank

Scott Frank Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Godless tells the story of Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), the head of an outlaw gang, who's hunting down Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell), a former member of the gang who betrayed the brotherhood. On the run, Goode finds shelter with Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery) and the town band together to defend against Griffin's murderous gang. This Emmy-award winning series is acclaimed for its striking visuals and stellar performances from its star-studded cast.

