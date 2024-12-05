Paramount Plus is becoming the home of neo-Western dramas as the hit series Longmire will be removed from Netflix

Longmire was added to Netflix in 2015, but will move to Paramount Plus in 2025.

Longmire will move from Netflix to Paramount Plus on January 1, 2025

Paramount Plus is becoming the home of contemporary western dramas

The author of Longmire novels shared desires for the series to be revived

Over the years, Paramount Plus has built up a packed library of neo-Western dramas. It's not just responsible for the behemothYellowstone, along with its two prequels 1883 and 1923, but it's also home to other modern Westerns like Joe Pickett and Deadwood.

The streaming service has added another hit Western to its sprawling catalog with Longmire, which is set to leave Netflix after a decade on the US platform on January 1, 2025, according to What's On Netflix.

Longmire is Netflix's version of Yellowstone if you will, and premiered on A&E Network in 2012, before being added to the best streaming service where it completed its six-season run in 2017. Longmire is regarded as one of the best Western shows of all time by ScreenRant, so it's a shame to see it leave Netflix especially since the genre has had a resurgence thanks to the likes of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone.

While Longmire is still a popular series with an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, it was ahead of its time as it was released before Yellowstone rode onto the scene and made cowboys popular again. However, it is a relief to hear that Longmire has found a new home on Paramount Plus, which could give the series a new lease of life and attract a wider audience.

What is Longmire about?

Based on the Walt Longmire Mysteries novel series by Craig Johnson, Longmire follows Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), who investigates major crimes in a small town in Wyoming with the help of his staff, friends and daughter following the death of his wife.

With the news that Longmire was being moved to Paramount Plus, author Craig Johnson took to social media (see below) to share his hopes that the series would be revived and what he thought about the show leaving Netflix.

We can only hope that Paramount Plus will bring back another season of one of the best Netflix shows, especially since there's plenty of source material to inspire more seasons. After the show came to an end, Johnson published eight new books including Depth of Winter, Land of Wolves, Next to Last Stand, Daughter of the Morning Star and more.

