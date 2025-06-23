All eight seasons of Dexter have been quietly removed from Netflix.

Dexter has been quietly removed from Netflix, with the iconic Michael C. Hall series disappearing from one of the best streaming services on June 18.

It is still available on Netflix for UK audiences at the time of writing, but those in the US and Australia will have to watch it on Paramount+ from now on. Despite it still being on Netflix in the UK, customers can also watch it on Paramount+.

According to Decider, "it appears as though the licensing agreement between Paramount and Netflix that allows Netflix to stream Dexter in the United States is set to expire", which is why you'll notice it has disappeared from the library – despite it not being listed as part of everything leaving Netflix in June in the US.

Why I'll be streaming Dexter over on Paramount + despite hating the finale

Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series - YouTube Watch On

I'm definitely not in the minority when I say I was let down by the ending of the original Dexter series. Out of the 96 episodes, it is the lowest rated one with a shockingly low 4.8/10 score on IMDb.

That's a far cry from season 4's masterpiece 'The Getaway', which has a 9.8/10 score. But that's exactly why I'll be revisiting this show again – one bad episode does not take away from the excellent ones that came before it.

It's annoying when a beloved series doesn't stick the landing. A lot of people felt that way about HBO's Game of Thrones, with the final season leaving many feeling disappointed.

But Dexter is still worth a revisit, even though I don't think my opinion on the season 8 finale has changed one bit. Still, I can put it to the back of my mind while I rewatch the others, which suits me fine!

It's been years since I watched Dexter but I do remember it fondly and I can feel a binge-watch coming on soon now it's back to being one of the best Paramount+ shows.

I was also impressed by Dexter: Original Sin, the latest prequel series. That's also streaming on Paramount+, so at least I can move onto that once I've got through the finale of the original. Unlike the sequel series Dexter: New Blood, which was canceled after one season.