I’m canceling Netflix for the next 30 days — here are the 7 movies and shows I’m streaming on Peacock instead

On the first morning of a new month, you’ll often find me scrolling the lists of every platform to find which streaming movies and shows simply have to go on my watchlist.

Honestly, I love sitting down with my coffee and adding all of those must-see titles. Every month I hold out hope that somehow, The Vanishing from 1993, which isn't streaming anywhere – yep, not even VOD, and the physical media is OOP — will magically appear. It never does. But! I digress!

I'm here to help you consider which of the best streaming services might be worth keeping for this month, and which subscriptions to perhaps pause. This tactic is known among cord-cutters as subscription hopping. Not only is it a money saver, it's also fun to say, as it conjures images of bunnies. Just me? Okay, well, without more of my silliness, here's my dive into one streamer I'm keeping, and one I'm dropping for July 2025.

Here's why I'm keeping Peacock in July 2025

Danielle Deadwyler in The Woman in the Yard. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

First off: The Woman in the Yard technically dropped at the tail-end of June, but it piqued my interest on account of hearing in almost every review how thoroughly bleak it is. The film hails from Jaume Collet-Serra, whose resume seldom includes titles that don't feature Liam Neeson. Alas, he fails to appear in this PG-13 horror about a widow whose life is plagued by a mysterious woman (you guessed it, she's in the yard) who tells her "today's the day". Not your typical Blumhouse fare, so worth a watch.

On July 11, we have the latest Christopher Landon. The filmmaker behind Freaky and Happy Death Day brings more of a thriller edge to Drop. The movie centres around Meghann Fahy, who is having A YEAR, as her date night is scuppered by a hooded killer who threatens to kill her kid unless she murders her date. Most of the comparisons on this reference Hitchcock, which is never a bad thing. That's how we ended up with Brian DePalma, after all.

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face (Image credit: Peacock)

On the series front, there’s a great crop of new genre titles dropping episodes every week. We’ve got the season 2 finale of Poker Face arriving mid-month, which has been a who’s who of TV with its cameos, along with the SyFy series Revival. Wynonna Earp fans are already tuning into this latest show which features Melanie Scrofano as a police officer Dana Cypress who presides over an unusual Wisconsin town where the dead return to life. But see, they're not zombies, they're just back. Scrofano's cop has to investigate a murder with a victim who is now revived, making the case a real puzzler! Early word is positive on this Canadian show so add it to your watchlist.

My big must-watch for the month lands right before we head into August. The season two premiere of Twisted Metal arrives July 31. I was shocked at how much I utterly adored season one despite the not-enough-Neve-Campbell of it all.

Based on the PlayStation game of the same name and developed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo responsible for dragging Deadpool into the big-screen mainstream, Twisted Metal ain't your typical video game adaptation. It's really, really good. The show revolves around a post-apocalyptic landscape traversed by John Doe (Anthony Mackie), a milkman tasked with shepherding a package of unknown contents across the united states on behalf of a feared leader (Campbell) along with a new-found friend (Stephanie Beatriz).

Along the way he encounters all sorts of serial killers (Will Arnett is TERRIFYING), marauders, and generar ne'er do wells, and it's exhilarating. This felt like Stephen King's The Stand crossed with the best part of Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead. A trash-talkin' road trip extravaganza that's equal parts action and gore. This is a huge, huge recommend. Catch up on season one before the new one drops. Speaking of drops…

Why I'm dropping Netflix in July

Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Yes, yes, I know. Netflix's July line-up for the US includes the entire Jaws and (most of) the Mission Impossible franchises along with season two of The Sandman. I wasn’t the hugest fan of season one, to be fair, so I wasn't holding out for it. But there's unfortunately no major new releases I'm excited about.

The only new films to hit are both Netflix Originals; The Old Guard 2, which isn’t getting the best reviews, and Happy Gilmore 2 which drops at the end of the month. If the latter, which finds Adam Sandler returning as the titular golfer, receives good word then that’ll be one to consider if I resubscribe to Netflix in August.