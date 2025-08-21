I am the CTO of Ordnance Survey and this is how this 230 year old organization is embracing AI

Since joining Ordnance Survey (OS), I’ve had the privilege of being part of an organization undergoing one of the most significant transformations in its history. Of course, when you think of OS, you rightly think of maps. But do you also think of machine learning and being at the forefront of AI, computer vision and tech innovation?

You’d be forgiven if not. After all, OS was first founded back in 1791, and since then has undergone huge transformation from its heritage in paper cartography to where we are today with over 500 million features being updated 20,000 times a day.

Of course, that level of data analysis can’t be achieved by the human eye alone. Here at OS we’ve been embedding AI into the way we collect and modernize geospatial intelligence for well over a decade. For us, AI isn’t a buzzword. It’s the most powerful and practical tool that enhances our mapping capabilities and enables us to deliver faster, smarter insights to our customers and partners.

Now, we’re entering a new era at OS, one defined by agentic AI, where we’re integrating large language models (LLMs) with more advanced, autonomous agents capable of executing increasingly complex tasks. This innovation comes with its challenges, and we’re working to ensure we continue to provide location data responsibly, while taking advantage of the power that AI tools provide.

Manish Jethwa CTO, Ordnance Survey.



So how is OS currently using AI?

At a foundational level, we’re leveraging the power of AI to automatically extract features from our aerial and street-level imagery, enabling us to detect changes and update our maps rapidly and at scale.

This allows for near real-time updates that identify shifts in land use, infrastructure, and buildings - supporting local authorities and businesses with planning, compliance, urban development, and much more. For example, when surveying buildings, AI can assess roof structures and even suggest the type of material used. But, like the human eye, AI isn’t perfect.

While something may look like a slate roof, there could be a 20% chance that it’s not. This is where challenges can arise, and we spend a lot of time ensuring we mitigate this risk by including confidence scoring metrics alongside the AI outputs. This helps users understand the reliability and limitations of the data, enabling better decisions to be made based on consistent, trustworthy insights that maintain data accuracy.

Data democratization with agentic AI

As we continue to integrate AI and machine learning into our work at OS, it’s the next generation of AI that’s truly exciting - particularly in how we’re using it to democratize access to our data and empower customers in entirely new ways. Over the past few years, we’ve been undergoing a significant digital transformation with the launch of the OS National Geographic Database. With new APIs and bespoke download services, customers can now customize and build exactly what they need from our data.

Now we’re working to integrate agentic AI so that users can make simple, natural language requests to quickly and intuitively extract the data they need. Whether it’s helping find the optimal location for a mobile network mast, to planning where to install solar car parks, or selecting a site for a new housing development, agentic AI is helping make our data become more accessible - delivering faster, smarter insights more easily.

This evolution is also reflected in how we work: we’ve shifted from a project-led to a product-led approach, ensuring we deliver ongoing value through scalable, customer-focused solutions based on their needs.

Cultural transformation

But like any digital transformation, adopting AI isn’t just a technical shift - it’s a cultural one too. To be effective, AI tools must be responsibly and thoughtfully embedded into daily workflows, with a strong focus on quality, risk management, and the protection of IP.

This requires more than just new technology - it calls for a commitment to upskilling and, in some cases, retraining our people to ensure they’re equipped for the changes AI brings. This mindset has always been central to our AI strategy, and it’s especially important for an organization with our legacy to embrace innovation, blending tradition with technology.

At the same time, we’re mindful that while efficiency is a key driver, we must not lose the human qualities that bring depth, creativity and value to our work and relationships with our clients and partners.

For a 230+-year-old organization like OS, embracing AI means more than adopting new tools: we’ve had to totally rethink how we work, how we serve our customers, and how we stay ahead in a rapidly changing world.

From IT automation to natural language interfaces, we’re using AI to unlock the full potential of our data - while making sure we bring our people along with us. It’s an exciting new chapter in OS’s long history of technology and innovation, as we continue to build a smarter, more connected Britain through the power of geospatial intelligence.

