Paramount Plus' Dexter prequel series is ready to slay as Buffy herself joins the cast

New Paramount Plus spinoff series Dexter: Original Sin has signed Sarah Michelle Gellar, where she’ll be playing Dexter Morgan’s boss at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The prequel also stars Patrick Gibson in the leading role of Dexter Morgan, taking over from Michael C. Hall who originally played the character. And with Gellar joining the lineup, she rounds out a huge cast including names like Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson and Patrick Dempsey.

Speaking about bringing Gellar on board for the project, Nina L. Diaz, president of content and CCO at Showtime said in a press release: “Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture icon who perfectly rounds out our best-in-class cast featuring Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey among others.”

“We’re thrilled to have her return to the Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios family and join the origin story of the Dexter franchise,” she added.

What do we know about Dexter: Original Sin?

The Dexter prequel comes after the TV mini-series Dexter: New Blood – which ran for 10 episodes and followed the serial killer after he faked his death in Miami – following on from the polarising season finale for the original series. The mini-series received generally positive reviews, breathing some new life into the franchise.

So hopefully, Original Sin will also be able to draw viewers in. Being a prequel, the show will chronologically be the first in the growing Dexter universe. The series is set in 1991 Miami where we follow Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer.

With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a code designed to help him find and kill people who ‘deserve’ to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This becomes a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the local police station, so he has to balance his new job with his overwhelming urge to kill.

We don’t yet have a Paramount Plus release date for Original Sin, so stay tuned for more information on when you can watch the potential new best Paramount Plus show .