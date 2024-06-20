Walmart's Plus Week surprise deal is live: get 6 months of Paramount Plus for free

Walmart Plus' week-long Prime Day rival sale is happening right now. Much like Amazon Prime memberships, Walmart Plus has got its fingers in all the pies with deals on not just physical products, but discounted subscriptions, too. While you can save on TVs, kitchen appliances, and Apple products, Walmart Plus subscribers also have the option to get a free Paramount Plus subscription.

Usually available on its Essential plan, the Walmart Plus Week sale is currently offering six months of the service's more premium Paramount Plus with Showtime package for free to paid subscribers.

Allowing you to watch not only original shows and Paramount Pictures movies, the 'with Showtime' package means a more bloated on-demand library with hits like Yellowjackets, Dexter, and Your Honor.

While this package would usually set you back $11.99 a month ($6 more than the Essential plan), Walmart Plus subscribers can get a whole 6 months of the plan for free, a total value of $71.94.

Not a member of Walmart Plus? Well, you won't be able to access any of the deals exclusive to the sale unless you are. Not to worry, we explain how to sign up below – though keep in mind this deal isn't available if you opt for the 30-day free trial. It's worth it to pay upfront when you consider this excellent streaming deal, along with the retailer's hundreds of price cuts.

Full details of the Walmart Plus Paramount Plus deal

Walmart Plus: get 6 months of Paramount Plus with Showtime for free | worth $71.94

Upgrade your Walmart Plus subscription with the option to get free streaming services like Paramount Plus. As a part of the Walmart Week sale, the retailer is giving Walmart Plus members the chance to enjoy the premium Paramount Plus with Showtime package for free for six whole months. Enjoy blockbuster movies, original series, and live sports without ads. This is eligible for paid subscribers only.

How to sign up and get the Paramount Plus deal with Walmart Plus

If you're not already a member of Walmart Plus, you'll need to sign up in order to get six months of Paramount Plus with Showtime for free and access the rest of the sale. The catch is that this deal is only available for subscribers who have paid, meaning you won't be able to claim the offer unless you forego the Walmart Plus 30-day free trial.

Follow the steps below to get the Paramount Plus deal: