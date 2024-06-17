Move over Prime Day: massive Walmart Plus Week sale is live - here are 15 deals I'd buy

Walmart's seven-day Plus Week sale is officially live with deals on everything from TVs, headphones, and Apple devices to kitchen appliances, furniture, and vacuums, plus exclusive offers just for Plus members. While Walmart typically kicks off its Plus Week sale during the Amazon Prime Day event, the retailer has gone rogue and launched the sale weeks before the rumored July date.



• Shop Walmart's full Plus Week sale



Before we go into detail about today's offers, keep in mind that Walmart's Plus sale is exclusively for Walmart Plus members. The good news is that you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop today's sale and enjoy perks like unlimited grocery deliveries and free shipping, a free Paramount Plus subscription, and early access to sales.



Below, I've listed the best offers from the sale, which include one free express delivery, up to 20% Walmart cash with Walmart Plus travel, and 2x discounts on gas at Exxon and Mobil stations. You'll also find today's top deals, which are available to everyone and include record-low prices on TVs, robot vacuums, AirPods, and more.



Keep in mind that Walmart's Plus Week sale ends on Friday, and we can guarantee the retailer won't bring back these exclusive offers anytime soon.

Walmart Plus membership sign up

Walmart Plus: sign up for a free 30-day trial

You can sign up for a Walmart Plus membership and gain access to next week's big sale. You can try Walmart Plus for free for 30 days, and after that, an annual plan is $98 or $8.17 a month. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, plus discounts on gas, and early access to sales.

Walmart's 15 best deals

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ionchill Quick Cube Ice Machine: was $102 now $78 at Walmart

A countertop ice maker under $100 is an incredible deal and a perfect item to purchase at today's sale. The Ionchill ice maker features a compact, portable design and can make up to 26 lbs of bullet-shaped ice in just 24 hours.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $79.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum: was $199.99 now $79 at Walmart

A robot vacuum under $100 is unheard of, which is why this deal on the iHome AutoVac is such a steal. The robot vacuum provides 100 minutes of runtime and uses mapping technology and self-charges when the battery is low. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $258 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, Walmart's Puls Week sale has the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV on sale for just $258. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499.99 now $299 at Walmart

Looking to add a robot vacuum to your appliance stable? Today's Walmart Plus Week sale has the top-rated Shark Matrix robot vacuum on sale for $299. The Shark Matrix includes a multi-surface brush roll, a self-emptying base unit, and room mapping, and it will return to its base, recharge, and pick up cleaning where it left off.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for a fantastic price of $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart's Plus Week sale has this Acer Aspire 3 laptop marked down to a fantastic price of $359. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and a full HD 15.6-inch display.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Walmart's Plus Week sale has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $448 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's Plus Week sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

LG B2 65-inch OLED TV (2022): was $2,296.99 now $1,596.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget OLED TV, you can't get much better than LG's 65-inch B2 OLED, which is on sale for $1,596.99. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support, precise colors, and deep black that make images come to life.

You can look forward to more discounts at this year's 4th of July sales event.