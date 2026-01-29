If you’ve been thinking about buying a new Windows 11 laptop built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform, but didn’t want to pay over the top, I’ve found the perfect deal for you.

Right now at Newegg, the Acer Aspire 16 AI has dropped from $900 to just $450. That’s a straight 50% cut on a large, modern laptop designed around efficiency, AI features, and all-day use.

At the heart of the system is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X X1-26-100 processor. This ARM-based chip is paired with an integrated Adreno GPU and a dedicated NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS, allowing Windows 11 to offload AI tasks without hammering the CPU.

Today's top Acer Aspire 16 AI laptop deal

Save 50% Acer Aspire 16 AI: was $900 now $450 at Newegg Acer's 16-inch laptop is built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X X1-26-100 platform, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 1920 x 1200 display offers extra vertical space for work, while the ARM-based chip focuses on efficiency, silent operation, and long battery life. It comes with Windows 11 Home. In our review we called it a "capable workhorse."

In everyday terms, that means smoother video calls, better background effects, and improved responsiveness while keeping power draw low and fan noise to a minimum.

You get 16GB of RAM, which is important on an ARM Windows machine, along with a fast 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for apps, documents, and media. There’s no skimping here, and the combination should feel quick for productivity, browsing, streaming, and light creative work.

The 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display offers extra vertical space compared to a standard 1080p panel. Acer also rates it at 120Hz, which should make scrolling and window movement feel noticeably smoother.

It’s a good match for multitasking, long writing sessions, or keeping multiple apps visible side by side. In our review we said "everyday tasks are dispatched without a hitch" and the "display is very good".

You get two USB-C ports with USB4 support, HDMI 2.1, two USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. There’s also a sharp QHD webcam with a privacy shutter, which is a welcome upgrade over the usual 1080p units.

At $450, this Aspire 16 AI is an absolute steal but you’ll need to act fast if you want to buy it as it won’t stay around at this price for long.

