Top antivirus hacked to push out a malicious update - find out if you're affected

Users report issues with eScan antivirus

Internal investigation found threat actor infiltrated systems

Update servers were used to send out malware, so users warned to be on their guard

Popular antivirus program eScan was hijacjed to use as a malware launchpad, experts have warned.

MicroWorld Technologies, the company behind eScan, recently began receiving customer reports on issues surrounding the antivirus program.

After an internal investigation, the company determined that an unidentified threat actor broke into one of the update servers and used it to distribute a software update laced with malware.

Delivering a backdoor

“Unauthorized access to one of our regional update server configurations resulted in an incorrect file (patch configuration binary/corrupt update) being placed in the update distribution path,” the company told BleepingComputer.

“This file was distributed to customers downloading updates from the affected server cluster during a limited timeframe on January 20, 2026.”

That timeframe, according to the same source, is roughly two hours. We don’t know exactly how many customers downloaded the update during that window, but MicroWorld Technologies said that the affected infrastructure was isolated and credentials refreshed. The company also reached out to affected customers to help with remediation efforts.

The eScan product itself was not tampered with, and victims seem to be limited to a specific regional cluster.

Security researchers from Morphisec, who analyzed the malicious payload, said it was a multi-stage malware designed for enterprise and consumer endpoints. It is named CONSCTLX, and acts as a backdoor and persistent downloader, allowing threat actors to remain on the device, run commands, modify the Windows HOSTS file, and connect to the C2 infrastructure for additional payloads.

At this time, it is unknown who was behind the attack, but BleepingComputer reminds that back in 2024, North Korean cybercriminals were seen exploiting the update mechanism in eScan to infect corporate networks with various backdoors.

MicroWorld Technologies does not reveal how many customers use eScan, other than stating that it has helped “millions” so far.

