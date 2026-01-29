Adobe has discounted a range of subscription plans for a limited time only - so from now until February 2, it has cut the price of the Creative Cloud Pro plan for individuals by 40% for the first year.

There's also 40% off licenses for Creative Cloud Pro for Teams, which includes business extras like tech support and Admin Console.

And Creative Cloud Pro for Students and Teachers gets a massive 80% off for the first year, bringing the price down to $12.49 a month, which is one of the best deals I've seen for this Adobe plan.

All these subscriptions include industry-standard heavy-hitters like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Acrobat Pro, InDesign, and Illustrator. They also feature generous cloud storage and monthly credits to generate premium images and videos using Adobe's ubiquitous Firefly AI.

Today's top Adobe deals

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro for individuals: was $69.99 now $41.99 at Adobe Save 40% for the first year

This discount is for new users taking out the annual paid monthly subscription, taking the cost down from $70 a month to $42. The Creative Cloud Pro plan bundles all the best Adobe apps into a single package, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro. It also comes with 4000 monthly generative credits for creating AI-generated images and videos.

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro for Teams: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Adobe Save 40% for the first year

This teams-specific spin on Creative Cloud Pro drops the first-year price from $100 to $60 a month per license on an annual paid monthly subscription (or down from $1200 to $720 when paid upfront). That gives you access to all the core Adobe apps like Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, and Illustrator. It also includes business extras such as 1TB cloud storage, advanced tech support, and Admin Console for managing licenses.

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro for students and teachers: was $69.99 now $12.49 at Adobe Save 80% for the first year

This is one of the best prices I've ever seen for the Students & Teachers plan - just $12.49 a month on an annual paid monthly plan, or $300 (was $780) when paying for the year upfront. All the top apps are includes, like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and InDesign, alongside extras such as 4000 monthly generative Ai credits and 100GB cloud storage.

Why I think this is a great deal

Adobe has consistently set the gold-standard for professional-grade creative software. My team and I have tested everything from the best photo editors and best video editing software to the best PDF editors, and every time, Adobe's apps have come out top.

Creative Cloud Pro is a generous package, bundling in all the best creative tools Adobe has to offer right now - over 20 of them, in fact, including top-end tools like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, as well as niche apps like Audition, After Effects, Lightroom, and Dreamweaver.

At the end of last year, we calculated the cost to figure out if the subscription plan was worth getting (you can read the full article here). The upshot is, if you subscribe to three or more Adobe apps, then you'll save money.

The current Adobe deals run until February 2 and are available to new users in the US and Canada.