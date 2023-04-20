Walmart Plus: price, benefits, and how to get a free trial

A Walmart Plus membership is something to consider if you're an avid shopper at the retailer. We've answered all your questions about the service right here – including the price, what benefits are included, and how closely it compares to Amazon Prime – to help you decide if it's worth it.



Walmart Plus launched in 2020 to compete with Amazon's Prime membership by offering free unlimited grocery deliveries and free shipping with no order minimum. Other benefits include a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales like Black Friday.



Like a Prime membership, you must pay a subscription fee, which is just $98 for a whole year, or monthly plans are available for $12.95 per month. New subscribers can get a free 30-day Walmart Plus trial subscription, (opens in new tab) which you can sign up for just below.

(opens in new tab) 30-day free trial to Walmart Plus (opens in new tab)

For anyone who regularly shops at Walmart, signing up for Walmart+ could be a no-brainer. And luckily, there's a 30-day free trial available for everyone, so you can try out the service and evaluate whether you want to pay for a membership totally risk-free.

How much does Walmart Plus cost? A Walmart Plus membership will cost you $98 annually, which is actually less than Amazon Prime, which is currently priced at $139 per year - a $41 difference. Alternatively, if you don't want to commit to a year-long membership, you can also pay for a monthly $12.95 Walmart Plus membership, but it will cost you more than the year-long membership, which comes out to $8.16 a month.



Walmart claims that its Plus membership can save you over $1,300 each year based on delivery fees for non-members. You'll find a more detailed list of Walmart Plus membership perks below, but a quick overview includes unlimited free deliveries from your local Walmart store and free shipping with no order minimum. For non-members, you can only receive free shipping on orders $35 or more, and if you're total is below that, you'll be charged a shipping fee of $5.99 for most orders. Other benefits include a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales like Black Friday.

What are the benefits of Walmart Plus? Free grocery delivery: a Walmart Plus membership unlocks unlimited free grocery delivery from your local Walmart. Your order must be over $35, and you can enter your address on Walmart's site to check if you're eligible.

a Walmart Plus membership unlocks unlimited free grocery delivery from your local Walmart. Your order must be over $35, and you can enter your address on Walmart's site to check if you're eligible. Free shipping - no minimum: you'll get free two-day and next-day shipping on all orders from Walmart.com - no minimum spend required.

you'll get free two-day and next-day shipping on all orders from Walmart.com - no minimum spend required. Paramount Plus subscription: a recent perk that Walmart has just added to its benefit is a free Paramount Plus subscription. You can sign up for Paramount Plus account once you're a Walmart Plus member, and you'll get access to the free Essential Plan, which is priced at $4.99 a month.

a recent perk that Walmart has just added to its benefit is a free Paramount Plus subscription. You can sign up for Paramount Plus account once you're a Walmart Plus member, and you'll get access to the free Essential Plan, which is priced at $4.99 a month. Savings on fuel: members can save up to 10¢ per gallon of gas at Walmart, Exxon, Mobil, and Murphy stations through the Walmart app.

members can save up to 10¢ per gallon of gas at Walmart, Exxon, Mobil, and Murphy stations through the Walmart app. Mobile scan and go: the Walmart app allows you to shop and checkout with your phone in-store. Just scan your items, pay, and be on your way without dealing with checkout lines.

the Walmart app allows you to shop and checkout with your phone in-store. Just scan your items, pay, and be on your way without dealing with checkout lines. Early access to sales: if you love to shop for deals, perhaps one of the best perks for members is early access to sale events like Black Friday. Walmart Plus members will get to shop for special offers before the public, which means taking advantage of record-low prices before the item sells out.

Walmart Plus vs Amazon Prime

The Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime comparison is years in the making, as we've been waiting to see someone challenge the Jeff Bezos-owned company. Walmart is the only chain big enough to take on Amazon, it seems. Others, including Google, have tried and failed over the years.

Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) launched in 2005 and has grown to over 200 million members globally in those 15 years. Amazon Prime is $139 annually, and its most popular benefits include free two-day shipping on millions of eligible items and access to free one-day and same-day shipping, depending on your location. Other perks include Prime Video, which gives you access to thousands of shows and movies, Amazon Music, Photos, and Kindle First selection. You'll also get access to Amazon's biggest sale of the year, Prime Day, with thousands of deals across its site.



Walmart Plus (opens in new tab) is less than a Prime membership, costing $98 annually, and like Amazon, you'll receive free shipping with no order minimum. While Walmart lacks a video streaming service, other perks include a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales.



Most people will decide on which membership to choose based on location and grocery delivery frequency. There are over 10,000 Walmart retail stores worldwide, yet the retail giant is missing from several major US cities like New York City. While Amazon-owned, Whole Foods has a fraction of retail stores (500 operating in the US), you'll find locations in most major cities. The biggest perk about Walmart's grocery delivery vs. Whole Foods is that while Whole Foods offers 2-hour and same-day delivery, you'll be charged a $9.95 service fee, and Walmart's grocery delivery is free on orders over $35.

You can read more about the pros and cons of the memberships in our Amazon Prime vs Walmart Plus breakdown and learn what is Amazon Prime in our guide to membership benefits, trials, offers, and more.