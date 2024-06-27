4 new Paramount Plus movies with over 86% on Rotten Tomatoes

Paramount Plus is known for its original shows like Mayor of Kingstown, the revival of hit sitcom Frasier and the live-action adaptation of Halo – check out our picks of the best Paramount Plus shows for more – but sometimes the movie library can be trickier to navigate.

Too many of the movies on the platform have poor ratings and in comparison to the other best streaming services , there just aren’t as many best Paramount Plus movies due to the size of its catalog, but there’s actually some great hidden gems.

If you’re looking for some critically-acclaimed movies, you’ve come to the right place, because this month Paramount Plus added some great hits across genres like musicals, westerns, dramas and more. Here are five of the best movies on Paramount Plus right now.

Chicago

RT score: 86%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 1h 53m

Director: Rob Marshall

Even as someone who grumbles “I don’t really like musicals” to my theatre-addicted partner quite frequently, it would be silly for me to pretend Chicago isn’t great. It’s firmly on the ‘musicals Lucy actually likes’ list, if that means anything to you.

More importantly though, it’s got a glowing 86% Rotten Tomatoes rating, which means it deserves a spot on this list. If you’re not familiar with the famous movie, it follows nightclub sensation Velma, who kills her husband. Chicago's adroit lawyer, Billy Flynn becomes her defence lawyer, who also defends Roxie, a housewife under trial for murder.

It’s a delightful cocktail of celebrity, scandal, and corruption, all set in a glamorous 1920s Jazz Age backdrop. And if that doesn’t convince you, the ensemble cast includes Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, Lucy Liu, and Dominic West.

Chasing Amy

RT score: 87%

Age rating: R

Length: 1h 53m

Director: Kevin Smith

I love Kevin Smith movies from cult classics like Clerks to his weirder stuff like Tusk, so it really is great to see another movie of his – Chasing Amy – with a high Rotten Tomatoes score – and it’s now been added to Paramount Plus.

In Chasing Amy, we follow a comic book artist who falls in love with a woman, only to find out that she’s a lesbian. It’s a gut punch and before you roll your eyes because it sounds predictable, it’s a wonderful movie that explores complex themes with sensitivity and honesty, and on top of that, it’s funny too.

It’s a refreshing addition to the romantic comedy genre and one that you shouldn’t miss now it’s available to stream.

There Will Be Blood

RT score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 2h 38m

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

With the highest-rated score on this list, There Will Be Blood is a certified must-watch. Here, ruthless silver miner turned oil prospector Daniel Plainview moves to California, where he uses his adopted son to pretend he’s a family man and subsequently con people around him. He soon clashes with self-proclaimed faith healer Eli Sunday, who is fixated on building his religious empire.

If you like your characters morally-grey and corrupt, Daniel Day-Lewis’ Plainview and Paul Dano’s Eli Sunday are definitely ones to watch. The movie tackles plenty of important themes too such as faith, religion, and family, and there’s plenty to talk about as soon as the final credits roll.

The Queens of Comedy

RT score: 87%

Age rating: R

Length: 1h 19m

Director: Steve Purcell

As a stand-up comedy movie, this entry is different from others on the list but is well worth your time if you’re looking for some light relief. Filmed at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis, Tennessee, it follows four self-described ‘profane and brassy’

African American women as they perform stand-up routines on stage, focusing on topics such as family, men, marriage, and body confidence issues.

This is a spin-off from The Original Kings of Comedy, directed by Spike Lee, which focused on Steve Harvey, D. L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer and Bernie Mac. At 79-minutes, it’s also a short watch, which is great if you’re looking for a quick, easy watch.