Paramount Plus announces release date for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 – but one cowboy won’t be riding his horse again

Paramount Plus has announced that the final episodes of Yellowstone season five will premiere later this year on November, 10 at 8 pm ET/PT just as Kevin Costner revealed that he’s hanging up his cowboy boots for good.

Yellowstone season five has been on hiatus since 2022 when the first eight episodes aired. Now, the final six episodes of one of the best Paramount Plus shows are in production after a long delay due to the Hollywood strikes.

However, Costner announced in a video on social media (see below) that he won’t be back in the saddle as Montana rancher John Dutton III for part two of the hit Western’s fifth and final season.

His much-loved character made Costner one of the highest-paid actors in TV according to Variety and generated two prequel series, including 1883 and 1923. Despite his love for the series, Costner said he was now focused on making Horizon: An American Saga, his new series of Western movies.

These comments come just days after Costner suggested he would make a potential return to Yellowstone “under the right circumstances” on Today. However, Costner has officially dashed any hopes of a return with his video on social media.

Yellowstone season five part two – what we know so far

Yellowstone centres on the Dutton family’s ranch who are in constant conflict with its neighbours, which include an expanding town, an Indian reservation and the Yellowstone National Park.

Since Yellowstone season five part two will continue without Costner, it’s currently unknown whether John Dutton’s storyline will get a proper conclusion. However, we do know that the majority of the cast will be reprising their roles, including Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater and more.

Although Yellowstone series creator Taylor Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter back in June 2023 that part two of season five could consist of more episodes, it’s scheduled to consist of six episodes so we’re not expecting this to change.