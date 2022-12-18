How to watch 1923 online, the latest spin-off from the Yellowstone oeuvre

Featuring the sort of all-star cast you'd expect from a Hollywood blockbuster, 1923 is the latest prequel to the smash hit TV Western series, Yellowstone. This new instalment of the Taylor Sheridan's franchise returns to Montana and places a new set of Dutton family ancestors battling though the hardships brought on by the Western Expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Find out how to watch 1923 online below and don't forget to use your 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

How to watch 1923 Premieres: Sunday, December 18 New episodes: every Sunday No. of episodes: 8 Director: Taylor Sheridan FREE stream: 1923 FREE with a Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (opens in new tab)

Taking place four decades after the happenings of 1883 (the very first Yellowstone prequel) 1923 comes with the assurance of an already-commissioned second season

It stars Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford, British screen royal Helen Mirren and former James Bond Timothy Dalton, all of whom head up an impressive cast list for this eight-episode first run.

Plotlines appear to be a guarded secret ahead of broadcast, but we do know that Ford plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch and husband to Cara, played by Mirren. Dalton meanwhile plays the wealthy and powerful Donald Whitfield, who has bought a neighbouring ranch to the Dutton's and appears to be the villain of the piece.

Follow our guide below for how to watch 1923, the brand new Yellowstone prequel, online wherever you are.

How to watch 1923 FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) 1923 is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The show premieres on Sunday, December 18 with new episodes dropping on the service every Sunday. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch 1923 for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month, but there's a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) available for new subscribers. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch 1923 for FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's more of the same in Canada, where 1923 is also exclusive to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), hitting the streaming service from Sunday, December 18, with new episodes every Sunday. In the Great White North, a subscription costs CA$5.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to use the streaming services you usually do, but download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch 1923 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Yee-haw! 1923 will be on Paramount Plus UK (opens in new tab) from Monday, December 19 at 12am GMT, not even 24 hours after its US debut! Subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub in the UK, although a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to those who haven’t signed-up before. Plus, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab). If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch 1923 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Western fans Down Under will be able to watch 1923 from December 19 via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

How to watch 1923 from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure but want to watch 1923? You might not be able to, due to annoying regional restrictions, if you happen to be in a country that doesn't have Paramount Plus.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the brand new 1923 series on Paramount Plus no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com (opens in new tab).

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Picard, animated series Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds as well as hits like Kamp Koral, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival. There's also CBS's live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot.