Best Amazon Prime Video Channels: our 10 picks for shows and movies

If you’re a member of Amazon Prime, you already know that you get a lot of video content as part of your subscription, including a wealth of movies and shows such as The Boys, Fleabag, Jack Ryan and Hunters, among others. But Amazon doesn’t just offer its own originals and back catalogue, it also gives you the opportunity to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video Channels such as HBO, BritBox and CBS All Access. These unlock many more options in terms of programming,

While you will have to pay for these channels in addition to your Amazon Prime subscription, the convenience of having everything in one place makes for a great streaming experience. That's because content from all the channels you're subscribed to are then integrated when you use the Amazon Prime Video app or its various Fire TV gadgets.

Most Amazon Prime Video Channels cost the same as if you were to subscribe to their separate apps (one or two are pricier, and we’ll largely avoid those) and most offer free trials so you can decide if the channel is something you actually want. Those looking to cut the cable cord but have as many options as possible will likely get the most value out of these channels.

Here are 10 of the best Amazon Prime Video Channels from a vast array of options.

HBO

Cost: $14.99/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 7 days

You probably already know what you’ll be getting if you subscribe to the 800lb gorilla of the premium cable world. It’ll give you access to some of the most popular shows on the small screen (Game Of Thrones, Westworld, Big Little Lies and many more), a healthy selection of big movies and a whole host of other choices, from documentaries to kids’ stuff.

On the downside, it’s more expensive than some of the other choices on our list and has struggled to find something to quite match the level of Thrones since that series ended. It also costs the same as the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, which promises to have more content. But with the likes of Chernobyl and the more recent Watchmen, HBO is certainly still a big contender for your attention and money for the time being.

Showtime

Cost: $10.99/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 30 days

Though Showtime is ostensibly similar to HBO, it does boast some differences in its film selection, and can be more eclectic. Plus there are the series that are unique to the network, which includes shows such as Homeland, Shameless and Billions. Most recently, it released Penny Dreadful: City of Angels starring Natalie Dormer).

A few of Showtime's series have been winding down, including Homeland and Shameless which will end with season 11, but that just means you can binge them while you wait for its newer shows to kick in. It’s also that little bit more affordable than HBO’s service.

CBS All Access

Cost: $5.99/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 30 days

In a relatively short amount of time, CBS All Access has become one of the better services out there. Starting with the company’s extensive back catalogue of popular shows (and a load of random titles for you to discover), there’s also a selection of movies – though more limited and lower in hit ratio compared to the likes of HBO and Showtime – and the option to watch your local CBS station live. A big selling point is the original line-up the channel has developed, including the Star Trek shows like Picard and Discovery, as well as The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone.

BritBox

Cost: $6.99/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 7 days

Whether you’re a British ex-pat living in the States or an American who just loves shows where eccentric detectives have pun-tastic names, BritBox fills that niche. A joint collaboration between the UK’s biggest channels, it offers an impressive line-up of soaps, sitcoms, dramas, natural history programming (something we all know the UK does really well) and, of course, classic Doctor Who.

The channel’s movie selection is much more limited, but that’s not why you’d subscribe. The price is perhaps a little high for what it is, but the selection is large. Also be aware that if you subscribe directly to BritBox, you can get a more competitive $69.99 per year deal.

Sundance Now

Cost: $6.99/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 30 days

As if the name wasn’t a big clue, Sundance Now draws from the deep library of independent films established by the famous festival. It’s an indie movie library, with work from directors including Patty Jenkins, Gregg Araki and many more, it’ll give you the feeling of attending the fest without the long hours, the sleepless nights and the altitude sickness.

And because Sundance is also an established TV channel in its own right with original shows and those bought in from elsewhere, there are plenty of series to stream too. These include the likes of Riviera starring Julia Stiles, and BBC-originated hit McMafia.

Shudder

Cost: $4.99/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 30 days

Run by AMC, which also backs Sundance Now, Shudder is the horror-focused stepbrother that will appeal to fright fans. It’s more affordable, too, given that it’s focused on the scary niche. But if your tastes turn towards terror, you’ll find a healthy database of the genre, organized into different subgenres. There are a few genuinely amazing movies on here at the time of publication, including Mandy starring Nicolas Cage and Halloween.

As you might expect, many of the movies are not exactly family friendly and tackle subjects that come with content warnings.

Boomerang

Cost: $4.99/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 7 days

Have fond memories of Saturday morning cartoons? Looking to introduce a new generation to classic animated shows? Boomerang has you covered. It’s loaded with Looney Tunes offerings, full of Flintstones episodes and stuffed with Scooby-Doo. And beyond that, there are plenty of other shows and characters represented, including Jonny Quest. The price is lower than some of the other services, but it's clearly appealing to a more specific audience than some of these other channels.

It's worth keeping an eye on HBO Max, too, which will feature the Looney Tunes at launch.

Daily Burn

Cost: $14.95/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 60 days

If you’re worried that all that time spent slumped on the sofa in front of the TV isn’t exactly doing your exercise levels any good, Daily Burn offers the chance to work out without the awkwardness of the gym. It’s a little pricey at nearly $15 a month, but that price does get you guided exercise routines that cater to all levels of experience, from a total beginner to a sculpted expert. Daily Burn is definitely one you’ll want to sample before committing, especially with the long free trial period.

PBS Masterpiece

Cost: $5.99/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 7 days

PBS Masterpiece used to be the prime source for – but not limited to – British contemporary and period dramas. Other services have since elbowed in on that model, but PBS remains one of the leaders in the field. Sure, it feels a little off to be paying for something that is usually offered for free, but there’s a big selection of titles to be found here, and the on-demand service is appealing. Those with children might want to try PBS Kids (for $4.99 per month after a similar 7-day trial), while PBS Living is the budget option for those looking for home renovation shows and such ($2.99 a month with a 14-day trial).

Comedy Central Now

Cost: $3.99/Month

Free Trial? Yes, 7 days

Like some of the other channels on here, there’s an argument to be made that you get a lot of Comedy Central content on TV already. But you don’t have access to the large library that its dedicated channel can offer, even if you scour the On-Demand offerings of cable. This is the destination for fans of stand-up specials, The Daily Show and the back catalogue of many shows. Plus, there are shorts, sketches and roasts. It’s also a good place to discover new comedy talent.