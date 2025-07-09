Thanks to Fortnite Festival the guitar rhythm subgenre has been almost as vibrant now as it was back in the Guitar Hero and Rock Band days. Thankfully, manufacturer PDP seems to think so too, as its superb Riffmaster guitar controller is enjoying a 20% off discount this Prime Day. Right now, you can nab one for just $119.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon for the Xbox version. A PlayStation version is also available for $119 (was $149.99).

We see quite a lot of the usual suspects during the Amazon Prime Day deals week, but the PDP Riffmaster hasn't enjoyed quite as many discounts. That's why I'm highlighting this one today; it's not the absolute lowest-ever, but if you're big into Fortnite Festival, Rock Band or even Clone Hero, this is a controller you should consider buying.

PDP Riffmaster

The PDP Riffmaster is easily one of the best Xbox controllers specifically for games like Fortnite Festival and the Guitar Hero and Rock Band franchises. If you miss the halcyon days of throwing a plastic Les Paul over your shoulder and strumming your way through Free Bird, Through the Fire and Flames, War Pigs and other rock and metal classics, you can relight that fire with the PDP Riffmaster.

I awarded the controller four out of five stars in my PDP Riffmaster review, where I praised its handy collapsible design for ease of portability, and its super impressive battery life. If you want that classic Guitar Hero experience again in 2025, this is absolutely the way to go about it. Don't be playing Fortnite Festival with a standard controller now, come on.

