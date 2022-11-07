How to watch Yellowstone season 5 online from anywhere – plot, trailer, recap, release date

Raking in a record 10 million viewers, last January’s Yellowstone finale left us with the promise of mutually assured destruction between Market Equities and the Duttons. Now fans can expect a two-part premiere to kick off an epic 14-episode season, with more scheming, betrayal, Bunkhouse banter and broken hearts than ever before. Read on below as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 5 online from anywhere.

*Warning – season 1-4 spoilers below*

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and family members Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley), have endured kidnappings, extortion, and attempted assassinations – and repeatedly broke the law – in their bid to prevent ruthless property developers and other third parties from carving up their father’s beloved land.

Now that John’s being sworn in as Governor of Montana, he’ll finally have the power to defend his family’s interests. But as threats emerge from all quarters – including an enraged Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), who screamed at Beth she’d “put a rest room where your f**king house is” – you can guarantee that all-out war is coming to Yellowstone this season.

So, saddle up for the return of this phenomenally popular drama series as we explain how to watch Yellowstone season 5 online from anywhere, plus exciting additions to the cast and potential plot developments.

Watch Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Plus

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's hit show can watch Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Plus in the UK and Canada. The two-part debut will be added to Paramount Plus UK on Monday, November 14 at 12am GMT. Membership typically costs £6.99 a month or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, although a one week-long FREE trial is available for those who haven't signed-up before. Plus, if you're a Sky customer with Sky Cinema in combination with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices and OTT services. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 from outside your country

Out of the country when Yellowstone season 5 is released? If so, you'll be unable to catch the all-new episodes of this gripping drama series as a result of regional restrictions.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Yellowstone season 5 online no matter where in the world you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone season 5 from abroad

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 online in the US

Prepare for more rootin', tootin', neo-Western drama as Yellowstone season 5 premieres on the Paramount Network, with two back-to-back episodes being aired on Sunday, November 13 at 8pm ET / PT. After that, episodes will be aired one per week. But because season 5 boasts a higher than normal 14 episodes, there's a mid-season break planned after episode 7 airs on December 18. The show is expected to resume with the remaining episodes sometime in summer 2023 but we'll update this space as soon as we know more. While cable viewers can watch Yellowstone season 5 live on the Paramount Network, if you want to watch episodes on-demand, they're available online the day after broadcast to anyone with a valid cable login, via the Paramount Network app. To watch Yellowstone season 5 in the US without cable, you'll need a cord cutting service such as Sling, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV to get the Paramount Network. The cheapest of these is Sling TV at $41 a month ($35 dollars plus the $6 required for the Comedy Add-On package).

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 FREE online in Canada

Yellowstone season 5 airs exclusively on streaming service Paramount Plus Canada, from Sunday, November 13 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. New subscribers in the Great White North can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial and explore hundreds of films, TV shows, and original Paramount Plus content at no cost. But when the trial period ends, monthly membership is CAD$5.99 until you decide to cancel. But if you're looking to binge the first 4 seasons, you can find those on Amazon Prime Video, available to stream with a monthly subscription costing CND$9.99 a month, or CND$99 annually. That includes thousands of movies and FREE delivery on selected items. Even better? Before you pay a thing, you get to enjoy a 30-day FREE trial.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 FREE in Australia

This isn't Yellowstone's first rodeo on Stan. Joining the first four seasons is Yellowstone season 5, with the first two episodes arriving on Monday, November 14 at 10am AET. Membership costs AUS$10 a month for the Basic plan, which provides access to over 600 TV shows and more than 1,000 films. Plus, new subscribers get to try it absolutely FREE for 30-days.

What time is Yellowstone 5 released?

US - Sunday, November 13 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

- Sunday, November 13 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT Canada – Sunday, November 13 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

– Sunday, November 13 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT UK – Monday, November 14 at 12am GMT

– Monday, November 14 at 12am GMT Australia – Monday, November 14 at 10am AEDT

– Monday, November 14 at 10am AEDT New Zealand – Monday, November 14 at 12pm NZDT

The Yellowstone season 5 premiere is made up of two hour-long episodes aired back-to-back. With 14 episodes in total, these are then broadcast one per week at the same time each week until December 18/19, when the show takes a mid-season break. After that, we expect to see the remaining Yellowstone season 5 episodes aired as part of 2023’s summer TV lineup.

Who is in the Yellowstone season 5 cast?

Well, Kevin Costner of course! He’s back as the tough-as-nails patriarch John Dutton, rejoining main cast members Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley as his loyal yet dysfunctional children Beth, Kayce, and Jamie.

We’ll be reunited with some of the bunkhouse crew too, with Denim Richards and Jennifer Landon reprising their roles as couple Colby and Teeter. Landon's been upped to a series regular role, alongside Kathryn Kelly who plays Emily, chief vet at the Four Sixes ranch in Texas, and Wendy Moniz as Governor Perry, an ally and former love interest of John’s.

Then there are some exciting new faces joining this Montana-set drama. Lilli Kay, who co-stars with Brian Cranston on Showtime’s Your Honor, will feature as someone's newly hired assistant Clara Brewer. Kai Caster (American Horror Story) will be donning a Stetson as a young cowboy new to town, and expect Dawn Olivieri to make a splash as Sarah Atwood, a corporate shark who might be a ruthless enforcer for Market Equities.

Yellowstone season 5 recap: what’s the story so far?

John Dutton will do anything to ensure the Yellowstone, the largest contiguous cattle ranch in Montana, isn't taken away from him, and his children are frequently adopting illegal means to protect it from property developers, criminals, and the Native American inhabitants of Broken Rock Reservation.

Season 1 saw John come into conflict with Chief Rainwater, who believed that the Yellowstone land belonged to the inhabitants of Broken Rock. The series’ first big tragedy involved John’s son Lee Dutton getting fatally shot in an altercation between the two sides as Lee tried to retrieve the ranch’s cattle. Meanwhile, John’s combative and substance-addicted daughter Beth did everything possible to stop property developer Dan Jenkins from buying up the land.

The ruthless Beck Brothers were the key antagonists of season 2, and Chief Rainwater and John Dutton were united against them. As Beth continually thwarted their business plans, she was kidnapped by masked men along with her nephew Tate. Dan Jenkins was killed, but John's son Kayce and Beth’s beloved Rip were able to rescue her and Tate and terminate the Becks. Elsewhere, eldest sibling Jamie was covering up his murderous deed after a journalist threatened to expose some Dutton family secrets.

Jamie's story was key to season 3, with the aspiring politician discovering that he wasn’t actually John’s biological son but that he had been adopted when his father Garrett was jailed for murder. The Duttons went to war with investment group Market Equities, and Beth made it her mission to run the company into the ground. Having made so many enemies, it was impossible to say who orchestrated the hits on Kayce, Beth, and John, whose consequences reverberated throughout the next season.

After John recovered in hospital, violent reprisals were enacted by the Dutton clan as they hunted the militiamen responsible. But who had ordered these co-ordinated attacks? Chief Rainwater and bodyguard Mo beat a confession from a loud-mouthed suspect in their casino, and Jamie traced the hit back to a prisoner called Randall. After visiting him in jail, it turned out that his dad Garrett had plotted the assassinations, to secure power for his son. When Beth found out, Jamie’s already scornful sister gave him an impossible ultimatum: rot in jail or kill your father, basically.

Season 4 concluded with Jamie putting a bullet through his father’s brain, and CEO Caroline Warner firing Beth for sabotaging Market Equities: promising, in no uncertain terms, to wreak vengeance on the Dutton family. With trouble and possibly jail looming, Beth pulled together an impromptu wedding at the ranch, kidnapping a priest to marry her and childhood sweetheart Rip, with just John, ranch hand Lloyd, and young orphan Carter as witnesses.

Yellowstone season 5 trailer

What can fans expect from Yellowstone season 5 plot

With John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, it looks like sibling rivals Jamie and Beth will finally put aside their differences and bring their political A-game to the halls of power, with Beth becoming chief of staff.

But we could see absolute power corrupt absolutely as John faces relentless opposition from Market Equities and their allies to buy and redevelop the Yellowstone, while also trying to keep Chief Rainwater on his side. Dutton Snr. only has a few scruples left; and as new threats come thick and fast (and often armed with guns), he may quickly abandon those too.

Viewers can look forward to a showstopping confrontation between Caroline Warner and Beth, as the aggrieved Market Equities CEO makes good on her word to ruin the Duttons, starting with Beth. Expect John’s recently married daughter to endure a campaign of harassment and intimidation. But we sure know she can defend herself. The season 5 trailer shows her rivals on the business end of a bottle during a barroom brawl or three.

Finally, after Kayce’s warrior initiation ceremony, his relationship with Monica is looking rockier than ever. The outcome of his vision quest left an ominous impression, and he relayed to Monica that it had foretold “the end of us". That could mean the breakdown of his marriage, or worse, the complete destruction of the Duttons? Whichever turns out to be true, expect unprecedented levels of nail-biting drama this season.