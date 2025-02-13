Paramount Plus' hit Yellowstone prequel series 1883 is coming to Netflix, but not for everyone
Netflix is going back to 1883
- Netflix has picked up Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1883.
- It will be available to stream in select countries from mid-March, but not in the US due to streaming rights.
- This news comes after Netflix started streaming Yellowstone in certain regions.
Netflix is adding another Taylor Sheridan series to its library: the hit Paramount Plus Yellowstone prequel 1883 is coming to the streamer in many regions, but not in the US.
This isn't the first time the US has missed out on an acclaimed Paramount Plus title on Netflix as it managed to secure the rights to stream the Western behemoth Yellowstone in over 50 countries back in January. Although, the US was not included in this deal and the Kevin Costner-led drama is only available to stream exclusively on Peacock and the Paramount Network in the US.
Netflix, aka one of the best streaming services, seems to be competing with Paramount Plus to become the home of neo-Western dramas, with it acquiring the Yellowstone series and now its prequel 1883. According to What's On Netflix, 1883 will arrive in its first wave of countries on March 12, 2025 in Latin American territories like Brazil, as well as Germany, UK, and Canada. It's also been confirmed that 1883 won't be coming to Australia and is, therefore, only available to stream on Paramount Plus in that region.
1883 won't be coming to Netflix in the US
Set in the post-Civil War era, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas and journey through the Great Plains where they establish what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana.
It is possible that 1883 could roll out in more countries due to previous Paramount Plus titles releasing gradually on the streaming service. One example is Yellowstone, which initially appeared on Netflix in only a few countries in early 2024, before expanding to more territories later that year and early 2025. However, the US will most likely not receive 1883 due to streaming rights, meaning that US viewers can only watch 1883 on Paramount Plus.
There are other Paramount Plus titles available on Netflix in the US though, including the Showtime series Dexter and Your Honor. Netflix also recently secured a deal to stream one of the best Paramount Plus shows, Halo.
You might also like
- 'Think Shōgun meets Squid Game': Netflix's new samurai tournament series sounds like my next binge-watch
- Missing Yellowstone? Taylor Sheridan has a hit Western movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes on Paramount Plus you have to watch
- Paramount Plus releases a new action-packed 1923 season 2 trailer and it's the cowboy chaos I needed after the Yellowstone finale
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Think Shōgun meets Squid Game': Netflix's new samurai tournament series sounds like my next binge-watch
Netflix's #1 movie Kinda Pregnant is kinda bad – here are 3 better comedies with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch instead