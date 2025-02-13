Paramount Plus' hit Yellowstone prequel series 1883 is coming to Netflix, but not for everyone

The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 will soon be streaming on Netflix in some regions.

Netflix has picked up Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series 1883.

It will be available to stream in select countries from mid-March, but not in the US due to streaming rights.

This news comes after Netflix started streaming Yellowstone in certain regions.

Netflix is adding another Taylor Sheridan series to its library: the hit Paramount Plus Yellowstone prequel 1883 is coming to the streamer in many regions, but not in the US.

This isn't the first time the US has missed out on an acclaimed Paramount Plus title on Netflix as it managed to secure the rights to stream the Western behemoth Yellowstone in over 50 countries back in January. Although, the US was not included in this deal and the Kevin Costner-led drama is only available to stream exclusively on Peacock and the Paramount Network in the US.

Netflix, aka one of the best streaming services, seems to be competing with Paramount Plus to become the home of neo-Western dramas, with it acquiring the Yellowstone series and now its prequel 1883. According to What's On Netflix, 1883 will arrive in its first wave of countries on March 12, 2025 in Latin American territories like Brazil, as well as Germany, UK, and Canada. It's also been confirmed that 1883 won't be coming to Australia and is, therefore, only available to stream on Paramount Plus in that region.

1883 won't be coming to Netflix in the US

Set in the post-Civil War era, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas and journey through the Great Plains where they establish what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana.

It is possible that 1883 could roll out in more countries due to previous Paramount Plus titles releasing gradually on the streaming service. One example is Yellowstone, which initially appeared on Netflix in only a few countries in early 2024, before expanding to more territories later that year and early 2025. However, the US will most likely not receive 1883 due to streaming rights, meaning that US viewers can only watch 1883 on Paramount Plus.

There are other Paramount Plus titles available on Netflix in the US though, including the Showtime series Dexter and Your Honor. Netflix also recently secured a deal to stream one of the best Paramount Plus shows, Halo.

