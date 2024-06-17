Your Honor season 3 was canceled – here are 3 better Netflix crime dramas with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch

Your Honor is an addictive crime drama that’s now available on Netflix after it first aired in 2020 on Showtime. The show was adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo and stars Bryan Cranston as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato, who gets trapped in a dangerous web of lies and secrets when his son is involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Despite both seasons of the show being bigger than Yellowjackets , it was confirmed that Your Honor would not be getting a third season in 2022 after seeing dismal reviews from critics. Still, there’s plenty of other legal thrillers to watch on the best streaming service . Here are three crime dramas that have Rotten Tomatoes scores of 95% or higher to watch on Netflix next – two of which have made it onto our best Netflix shows list.

Better Call Saul

RT score: 98%

98% Age rating: MA

MA Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creator: Vince Gilligan

When Better Call Saul first aired in 2015, the series immediately became a huge fan-favorite worldwide, winning endless awards and garnering universal acclaim. Despite ending in 2022, people are still talking about the sleazy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), who we first met in season two of Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul is a prequel spinoff series to the famous Breaking Bad, which follows the years before Jimmy McGill transforms into his alter ego Saul Goodman, a morally corrupt criminal lawyer. Odenkirk’s sordid con-artist remains a scene-stealing favorite throughout TV history, which arguably lands it as one of the best shows ever made.

Mindhunter

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: MA

MA Length: ~53 minute episodes

~53 minute episodes Director: David Fincher

Mindhunter is a Netflix adaptation of the 1995 true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Elite Crime Unit written by former FBI agent John E. Douglas. Set in the late 1970s, two FBI agents expand criminal science by studying serial killers and their damaged psyches. To try and get inside the killer’s twisted mind, they must get worryingly close to real-life monsters.

With Oscar-nominated director and the mastermind of crime thrillers David Fincher behind the camera, there’s even more reason to watch this dark, slow-burn piece of storytelling that will have you horrified yet hypnotized by how evil and complex serial killers can be.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Breaking Bad

RT score: 96%

96% Age rating: MA

MA Length: ~47 minute episodes

~47 minute episodes Creator: Vince Gilligan

Breaking Bad has made a huge impact on TV and popular culture – even if you haven’t watched it, you’ve definitely heard of it. The award-winning series is known for being one of Bryan Cranston’s most iconic performances as he plays the role of Walter White, a struggling chemistry teacher who becomes a drug kingpin to provide for his family after he is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Breaking Bad sits alongside Better Call Saul as one of the most popular TV shows in history and even won a Guinness World Record in 2014 as the most critically acclaimed TV show of all time. If you’re wanting to see more of Cranston’s effortless ability of morphing into believable and damaged characters, then you should definitely get in on the hype for Breaking Bad.