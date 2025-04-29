The Last of Us season 2 is an even bigger hit on Max – here are 3 similar shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Last of Us season 2 is still the most-watched show on Max this week.

When it comes to viewing numbers, The Last of Us season 2 is bigger than a bloater – and notably, bigger than the first season too.

Where season 1 attracted 4.7 million viewers for its debut, making it the second most-watched HBO premiere in more than a decade, the first episode of The Last of Us season 2 reached 5.3 million people.

The Last of Us has been a huge hit for HBO. As Variety reports, the first season reached 8.2 million people with its finale and this second season got off to an even stronger start.

What makes it one of the best Max shows is that the characters feel incredibly real – and that means their stress is our stress, their fear is our fear, their losses are our losses. And if that's the kind of thing you like, Max has many more shows that deliver the same kind of experience, albeit in very different environments.

While these other shows may not be full of Infected, they're as contagious as cordyceps; if you're looking for shows that'll absolutely hook you like The Last of Us does, I think you'll love these.

The Pitt

Where to watch: Max (US), Foxtel Now / Binge (AU)

The hospital in The Pitt isn't quite as bleak as the one we saw at the end of The Last of Us Season 1 and in flashback in season 2. But it's hardly a holiday resort either.

Noah 'ER' Wyle and a spectacularly strong cast are doctors in a Pittsburgh ER, and over the course of 15 nail-biting hours the story strands come together in a horrifying event that pushes everyone involved to, and sometimes beyond, their limits.

There are no zombies in here, but there's a whole ton of humanity as we follow the residents, nurses and patients through a single marathon day. So far I've only cried at one episode of The Last of Us; I cried at least once in every single episode of The Pitt.

As The New Yorker put it: "It’s structured such that you know you’ll have your heart broken and mended several times per episode – it’s just a matter of how."

True Detective

Where to watch: Max (US), Sky / Now TV (UK)

Over its four seasons True Detective's quality wavered – season 1 has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating, whereas the you-should-probably-skip-it second season didn't even crack the halfway mark. But the first, third and fourth seasons of this intense, odd and often deeply disturbing cop drama are well worth watching.

The first season was "one of the best detective shows ever aired on TV," CBR said, while RogerEbert.com praised the leads: "[Matthew] McConaughey and [Woody] Harrelson don't just fill out these characters, they disappear into them, delivering two of the best performances you'll see in TV or film this entire year."

Season 2... let's not go there. Instead, let's go to the third season and the magnificent Mahershala Ali. Digital Spy spoke for many: "Come for the unravelling Arkansas mystery - but stay for the mesmerising tour de force that is Mahershala Ali and you won't be disappointed by this latest outing." Los Angeles Magazine agreed. "Ali isn't in every scene in True Detective; it just seems like it. The show is Ali's masterpiece".

One question came up again and again: where are the women? In response, season 4 put Issa López in the director's seat and Jodie Foster and Kali Reis centre stage for a disturbing snow-set nightmare.

"The Jodie Foster-led revival balances supernatural flourishes with distinctly human horrors," said The New Yorker. And RogerEbert.com described it very well: "A mesmerizing study of murder, misogyny, racism, cycles of abuse, and possibly something out of H.P. Lovecraft, 'Night Country' will rattle you."

Chernobyl

Where to watch: Max (US), Sky / Now TV (UK)

Chernobyl is a dramatization of the events that created a post-apocalyptic wasteland near Pripyat, then part of the Soviet Union, in 1986. And it's almost unbearable, a masterclass in tension and looming horror.

For The Australian, the short season was "created with an awesome attention to historical accuracy and detail, brought back that harrowing event with frightening clarity and a superbly orchestrated sense of danger and dread." And Collider said that "Chernobyl is a series where you will have to remind yourself to unclench your jaw and un-tense your shoulders while watching it. It is heartbreaking and intense".

For Polygon: "HBO's five-part Chernobyl series is perhaps one of the best examples of cosmic horror that has ever been filmed, and that feat is made more impressive by the fact that the show is based on real-world events." And Vanity Fair said that the show "is not just excellent television; it's paradigm-shifting historical storytelling, the kind of tale that alters, ever-so-subtly, the texture of the real world."