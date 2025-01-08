How to watch The Pitt online – stream medical drama from anywhere

The emergency room is given the 24 treatment as 15 episodes, unfolding in real-time, cover one intense shift for Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle). So keep reading as we explain how to watch The Pitt online from anywhere in the world.

Definitely nothing to do with ER if the lawyers for the Michael Crichton estate should ask, The Pitt features ER star Wyle, is showrun by ER writer R. Scott Gemmill, executive produced by ER showrunner John Wells and is set in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. That being said, this blistering new medical drama arguably owes more to Jack Bauer’s series of increasingly bad days than Crichton’s long-running drama.

The real-time aspect of the show allows for a “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America,” zeroing in on one marathon shift for Rabinavitch and his fellow staff capturing every up and down, from saving a life to losing another, the intense rush of another arrival and a few stolen minutes of rest.

Max’s new medical drama looks to be a shot of adrenaline to a somewhat stale genre, so read on for how to watch The Pitt online, on TV and from anywhere.

The Pitt won't be streaming on any free services, but viewers in Australia could potentially make use of the Binge 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch The Pitt from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The Pitt, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Pitt from anywhere:

How to watch The Pitt around the world

How to watch The Pitt online in the US

In the US, The Pitt is set to premiere on Max on Thursday, January 9. The premiere will consist of two episodes, with the following installments going out every Thursday until the finale on April 10, 2025 Max prices start at $9.99 a month with commercials. If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

Where to watch The Pitt online in Australia

The Pitt will stream on Binge in Australia, a day after the US, with weekly episodes starting with a double bill on Friday, January 10. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Aussies away from home can use a VPN to tune in as they would at home.

Can I watch The Pitt online in the UK?

There's no confirmed release date just yet for The Pitt in the UK, but it's set to arrive in early 2025, airing on Sky Showcase and will be available to stream via Sky/NOW.





How to watch The Pitt online in Canada

In Canada, The Pitt will air on the newly rechristened USA Network (formerly The Discovery Channel) with episodes going out weekly at 10pm ET / 7pm PT starting Thursday, January 9. You stream USA Network live via Sling TV (get half off your first month with this deal).

While it's not been confirmed, we'd also expect episodes to stream on Crave.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.



What you need to know about The Pitt

The Pitt trailer

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

When is The Pitt release date? The Pitt will premiere in the US and Canada with a double bill on Thursday, January 9 and continue weekly. It will debut in Australia the following day. A UK release date is TBC.

The Pitt episode schedule

Episode 1: Thursday, January 9

Thursday, January 9 Episode 2: Thursday, January 9

Thursday, January 9 Episode 3: Thursday, January 16

Thursday, January 16 Episode 4: Thursday, January 23

Thursday, January 23 Episode 5: Thursday, January 30

Thursday, January 30 Episode 6: Thursday, February 6

Thursday, February 6 Episode 7: Thursday, February 13

Thursday, February 13 Episode 8: Thursday, February 20

Thursday, February 20 Episode 9: Thursday, February 27

Thursday, February 27 Episode 10: Thursday, March 6

Thursday, March 6 Episode 11: Thursday, March 13

Thursday, March 13 Episode 12: Thursday, March 20

Thursday, March 20 Episode 13: Thursday, March 27

Thursday, March 27 Episode 14: Thursday, April 3

Thursday, April 3 Episode 15: Thursday, April 10

Who is in the cast of The Pitt?

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinavitch

Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Collins

Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan

Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay

Taylor Dearden as Dr. King

Isa Briones as Dr. Santos

Gerran Howell as Whitaker

Shabana Azeez as Javad

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans

What can we expect from The Pitt? The official synopsis from Max reads: "The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room."

