The Pitt season 2 is officially on the way.

The Pitt is my very favorite show of 2025, and HBO has confirmed that production has now started on season 2 of the hit medical drama.

The HBO Max Original has been a huge success, gaining a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics and sitting comfortably in Max's top three most-watched streaming shows worldwide.

The press release hasn't shared any more information, but a few days ago it was revealed that the second season would stream in January 2026 and would bring a host of new faces into the ER – including Skinny Pete from Breaking Bad, aka the actor Charles Baker. Baker will be joined by Irene Choie, Laëtitia Hollard, and Lucas Iverson.

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

What to expect from The Pitt season 2

As Hello magazine reports, Baker will be playing an unhoused man called Troy; Iren Choie will be Joy, a medical student "with strong boundaries"; Laëtitia Hollard plays a recent nursing school graduate; and Lucas Iverson will play James, a fourth year medical student.

Noah Wyle, the man with the saddest eyes on any streamer, will of course return as Dr Robbie, and he previously told Deadline that the second season will take place over the Fourth of July weekend. Dr King, Dr Abbot, Dr Langdon and charge nurse Dana Evans are confirmed to be returning too.

I genuinely loved every episode of season 1 of one of the best Max shows, and cried quite a lot in every single one of them: it's a show with a huge heart and the cast are exceptional. In a time when there are many horrible things happening it reminds me of Fred Rogers' famous line: "look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping."

The Pitt season 1 is streaming now on Max. Season 2 is scheduled for January 2026.

