The Last of Us is already being hailed as an all-time great video game adaptation by some of the top TV critics. Post-apocalyptic story-telling at its finest, it stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, two survivors venturing west across a United States that's been laid to waste by the outbreak of a mutant fungus and crawling with legions of ultra-aggressive infected hosts. Read on as we explain how to watch The Last of Us online from anywhere.

Watch The Last of Us online Release date: Sunday, January 15 at 9pm ET/PT (US, CA) | Monday, January 16 (UK, AU) New episodes: every week at the same time Cast: Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Now TV (UK) | Binge (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

Don't be put off if you're not familiar with the video game series of the same name. Although there's no shortage of snarling, otherworldly creatures and sweeping shots of landmarks turned graveyards, The Last of Us TV show is, at its core, a deeply affecting tale about empathy, companionship and the universal capacity to endure and find inner strength when all hope seems lost.

Stoic Texan Joel, a family man hardened by tragedy and pain, is hired as a transporter for 14-year-old Ellie, whose impudent charm conceals a unique and extraordinary ability. Thus, what started out as a simple errand becomes a journey of hope – though at times, the infected are the least of their troubles.

Written by Craig Mazin, who directed the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning miniseries Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, the creator of the critically acclaimed video game of the same name, the nine-part series is set to be one of the biggest TV events of the year, so follow our guide for full details on how to watch The Last of Us online from anywhere.

How to watch The Last of Us in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, The Last of Us premieres at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, January 15. There are nine episodes in total, airing in the same slot every week. However, if you've cut the cord or don't have HBO as part of your cable package, you can instead watch The Last of Us on HBO Max instead. There are two HBO Max price points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also unlocks downloads, 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos sound.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment: over 13,000 films and TV shows including His Dark Materials, The White Lotus, Westworld, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe content like Peacemaker, plus Euphoria, The Matrix Resurrections, and of course Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch The Last of Us online from outside your country

Not at home when new episodes of The Last of Us air? If you're going to be away, you’ll find the content you’re trying to watch geo-blocked where you are.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred streaming service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

How to watch The Last of Us online in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, The Last of Us debuts on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) at 2am GMT on Monday, January 16 (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). There will, however, be a repeat showing at the more reasonable time of about 9pm GMT. Sky subscribers can also stream The Last of Us on the go with their mobile devices through the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch The Last of Us in Canada for FREE

(opens in new tab) Viewers in Canada can watch The Last of Us on Crave from Sunday, January 15, with new episodes being released at 9pm ET/PT every week. You can subscribe to Crave for CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), or £19.99 per month for a much better service. New subscribers get a 7-day FREE trial too! Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the major HBO Max releases, such as We Own This City.

How to watch The Last of Us online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us is available to watch on Binge (opens in new tab) in Australia, with new episodes being released at 1pm AEDT each week, starting Monday, January 16. Starting at AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab) ($25 a month after), the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack lets you watch The Last of Us. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including His Dark Materials, House of the Dragon, and The White Lotus. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

The Last of US release schedule

Episode 1 – January 15, 2023

Episode 2 – January 22, 2023

Episode 3 – January 29, 2023

Episode 4 – February 5, 2023

Episode 5 – February 12, 2023

Episode 6 – February 19, 2023

Episode 7 – February 26, 2023

Episode 8 – March 5, 2023

Episode 9 – March 12, 2023