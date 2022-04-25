How to watch We Own This City online – crime drama from The Wire creator

Having redefined the TV cop show, David Simon is back in Baltimore with new crime drama We Own This City. Simon reunites with fellow producer George Pelecanos for this all new series on HBO Max which is once again set on the gritty streets of Maryland's biggest town. Read on as we give you the lowdown on where to watch We Own This City online.

Watch We Own This City online Premiere date: Monday, April 25 New episodes: dropping every Monday until May 20 Cast: Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, Rob Brown, McKinley Belcher III, Josh Charles, Dagmara Dominczyk Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Binge (AU)

The six-episode series is based on the book A True Story Of Crime, Cops And Corruption by the Pulitzer Prize–nominated investigative journalist Justin Fenton.

According to its synopsis, the show “chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”

It stares The Walking Dead and Daredevil's Jon Bernthal as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the central figure in the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt task force, who goes up against civil rights attorney Nicole Steele (Wunmi Mosaku). Make sure you know exactly where to watch We Own This City online with our guide below.

How to watch We Own This City on HBO Max in the US

We Own This City is set to premiere on HBO on Monday at 9pm ET on Monday, April 25, with new episodes airing at the same time every Monday from then on as well as being available to stream on demand on HBO Max.



If you're not already a HBO Max subscriber and you're curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound. Alternatively, save 16% and sign up to its annual plan for $99.99/$149.99 a year.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a bargain price, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including, Euphoria, And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch We Own This City online for free in Canada

Those in Canada can watch We Own This City at the same time as the US with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will arrive from Monday, April 25, with a new episode dropping weekly on the streaming platform. You’ll need to opt for the Movies + HBO subscription to stream this final series, which will cost CND$19.98 (plus tax) a month. But first you can enjoy Crave's 7-day free trial, available to new subscribers.

How to watch We Own This City online in the UK

At present, there's no confirmed broadcaster for We Own This City in the UK. The likely home for the show will Sky Atlantic, thanks to Sky's blanket deal with HBO for its drama content. Don't have Sky? You can either find fantastic Sky TV deals and packages with our guide. Alternatively, the more flexible option is a Now Entertainment pass, which costs £9.99 a month and can be cancelled any time. For those who want to catch up, you can buy season 1 on Amazon Prime for £14.99.

How to watch We Own This City online for FREE in Australia

As with almost all new HBO output, We Own This City will be available to watch Down Under via Binge, with the crime show's opening episode premiering on the shrive on April 26, with new episodes expected to arrive weekly every Monday thereafter. New customers can enjoy a 14-day free trial of the service, after which plans start from $10 a month with its Basic plan. There is also the choice of its Standard ($14 a month) or Premium ($18 a month) packages. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

