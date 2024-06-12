Under Paris is a hit on Netflix – here are 5 more jaw-dropping shark movies to stream next

Under Paris has made a big splash on Netflix , becoming the most-watched non-English movie on the best streaming service this week as subscribers swim to see the French aquatic horror.

Hailed as " Jaws set in France" , Under Paris follows a grieving scientist (Bérénice Bejo) who must save Paris from a mutant killer shark that has made its way to the Seine river just as a world triathlon is taking place in the city.

Given the amount of attention Under Paris has received from watchers – it has been viewed more than 70 million times since it debuted on June 5, eclipsing the 20 million views that Hit Man has gathered in the time following its release on June 7 – there might be a chance it makes its way onto our best Netflix movies list.

If you enjoyed Under Paris, there are plenty of other creature features to enjoy. From scary to silly, we’ve made a list of five shark movies we think are ‘jaw-some’ options to watch…

The Meg

If you’re interested in seeing Jason Statham go to battle against a 75-foot prehistoric shark, then The Meg is one to watch. In The Meg, a colossal creature attacks a deep-sea submersible and traps the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is hired to save the crew, where he faces one of his biggest threats yet — (that’s right, you guessed it) a gigantic shark known as the Megalodon.

Although The Meg is on the sillier side of the shark movie spectrum, it’s definitely worth sinking your teeth into for the entertainment value. Unfortunately, The Meg isn’t available to stream in the UK, but you can watch Meg 2: The Trench on Sky TV and Now Cinema.

Available to stream on Hulu in the US and Netflix in Australia.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sharknado

Sharknado is another major shark flick with a rather outrageous premise that’s so bad, it’s good. This time, sharks take to the skies as a group of friends try to save Los Angeles from shark-infested tornadoes that are destroying the city.

The absurdity of it all and questionable CGI could very well become one of your ‘gill-ty’ pleasures – and there’s plenty more where that came from. If you can’t get enough of the fun movie, luckily for you there’s five more sequels and three spinoffs to enjoy.

Available to stream on AMC Plus and Shudder in the US, ITVX in the UK and Stan in Australia.

The Shallows

Blake Lively fighting a shark, what more could you ask for? The Shallows features Lively as medical student Nancy Adams, who gets stranded 200-yards from shore after being attacked by a great white shark while surfing. She must use her sheer determination to survive and outsmart nature’s biggest killer. The survival thriller is full of tense moments that will have you on the edge of your seat and shouting at your screen at the same time.

Available to stream on AMC Plus in the US and Netflix and Prime Video in Australia. UK viewers can rent or buy The Shallows on Amazon Prime and Apple TV Plus.

Deep Blue Sea

Deep Blue Sea is set in an isolated underwater facility where a team of biologists are experimenting on the brains of sharks to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. When the situation goes awry, they must fight for their lives as genetically engineered sharks go on a rampage.

This has everything you could want from a shark movie, with nail-biting action sequences and humans being chomped by frightening aquatic creatures. Samuel L Jackson and LL Cool J also make fun additions to the cast.

Available to stream on AMC Plus in the US and Stan in Australia. UK viewers can rent or buy Deep Blue Sea on Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.

Jaws

Of course, we had to include one of the most legendary shark movies ever made, Jaws. The Steven Spielberg blockbuster, which we rate as the second best film from the director , is about a giant shark that attacks swimmers on Amity Island. Sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) joins forces with a marine biologist and a local fisherman to hunt down the shark and put an end to the grisly deaths.

The famous killer score adds to the eeriness and suspense of the shark lurking in the watery depths ready to pounce on oblivious humans, and remains unmatched by other shark movies.

Available to stream on Starz in the US, Netflix in the UK and Netflix in Australia.