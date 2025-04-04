5 movies I recommend streaming on Netflix, including one with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Not sure what to watch this weekend? I recommend streaming these five movies on Netflix.

Being one of the best streaming services, Netflix's library of genres is endless, offering a lot of choice to subscribers. But if you can't be bothered to endlessly scroll through its catalog, then I've grouped together a selection of some of the best Netflix movies, featuring thrillers, crime stories, zombie breakouts, and more.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg and Netflix has even more titles and original movies and shows coming to the platform over the next few weeks. Be sure to refer to our list of everything new on Netflix in April 2025 to see what's on the way, and our roundup of everything leaving Netflix in April so you don't miss out on any hidden gems.

Parasite (2019)

RT score: 99%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Arriving on: February 1

Where to watch: Netflix (US, UK, AU)

As long as Parasite remains on streaming, I will always recommend it regardless if you're a fan of horror and thriller movies. For me, it's so much more than that. It's a clever black comedy elements woven throughout its story add to its matter-of-fact and rather striking commentary of class differences and economic inequality.

Snagging the Best Picture Oscar in 2020 Parasite follows the Kim family, struggling with low-income jobs while living a cramped basement flat. When their son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-Sik) gets a job as a tutor for the daughter of a wealthy family, he devises a plan to land a job for each of his family members, infiltrating the life of their socio-economic opposites. Now coming into money, they quickly get used to this new lifestyle, but find themselves settling into it far too comfortably – until things take a turn for a worst.

Queen and Slim (2019)

RT score: 82%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: Melina Matsoukas

Arriving on: February 1

Where to watch: Netflix (US), Prime Video (AU)

Prior to her directorial feature debut with Queen and Slim, Melina Matsoukas made a name for herself directing some of the most memorable music videos known to pop culture including Rihanna's 'We Found Love', Lady Gaga's 'Just Dance', and one of the most iconic videos ever, 'Formation' by Beyoncé. With Queen and Slim, Matsoukas takes on an intense hit-and-run story that sheds light on the ongoing police brutality epidemic on the black community in the US.

After a first date, Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) are pulled over by a police officer for a minor traffic offense. When the situation escalates, Slim shoots the officer in self-defence, killing him on the spot. The news reaches the media labelling the two as threatening cop killers sending them on the run from the law, which turns into a nationwide man hunt for two innocent people.

Really Love (2020)

RT score: 100%

Age rating: N/A

Length: 95 minutes

Director: Angel Kristi Williams

Arriving on: February 25

Where to watch: Netflix (US, UK, AU)

While it's one of the lesser-known titles in this list, Angel Kristi Williams' romantic drama flick has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%. Therefore, it matches our criteria and deserves a place in one of my monthly recommendations, and has already made its way to my personal watchlist for April 2025.

In Washington DC, black artist Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) has a passion for painting and dreams of making it big in the world of competitive art. When he starts to lose faith in himself and considers dropping everything, he meets Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) and immediately a romance is sparked but does him no favors in getting in work out there. When he convinces a gallery owner to showcase his work and Stevie lands her dream job in Chicago, the two drift apart only to reunite a year later.

Train to Busan (2016)

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Arriving on: February 11

Where to watch: Prime Video (US), Studio Canal (UK), SBS On Demand (AU)

If you enjoyed Parasite just as much as I did then you should join me in adding Train to Busan to your April watchlist if you haven't got round to watching it yet. There's something about international movies that seems a little more refined and robust than others, and South Korean cinema is one of the better places to start your venture in movies outside of the western zeitgeist.

On a KTX high-speed rail system going from Seoul to Busan, a highly infectious zombie virus is released sending the city into a frenzy. With no where else to go, Seok Woo (Gong Yoo) and his daughter Suu-an (Kim Su-An) find themselves trapped on the train with other passengers, and the fight for survival becomes increasingly more challenging.

Watcher (2022)

RT score: 88%

Age rating: R

Length: 96 minutes

Director: Chloe Okuno

Arriving on: February 25

Where to watch: Netflix, Shudder, AMC+ (US)

Since starring in horror flicks It Follows (2014) and Oz Perkins' Longlegs (2024), Maika Monroe has become a certified scream queen so anything with her name on the bill is instant must-watch for me. Our resident entertainment writer Lucy Buglass added Watcher to her list of new horror movies to stream earlier this year, so I'm taking her word for it – and you should too.

After making the move to Bucharest with her partner young actress Julia (Monroe) notices strange behavior from one of her neighbors as he watches over her constantly from across the street. As this alarming behavior grows so does Julia's suspicions, and she becomes convinced that her new neighbor could be a deadly serial killer.