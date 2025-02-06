Netflix is getting 2 huge thrillers that I can’t wait for, with Robert De Niro, Gillian Anderson and Ben Affleck on board

Zero Day isn't the only Netflix thriller Robert De Niro will be appearing in.

Two new thrillers are coming to Netflix.

Robert De Niro will star in The Whisper Man, while Ben Affleck and Gillian Anderson are set to appear in crime thriller Animals.

The Whisper Man follows a widowed crime writer whose son is abducted and Animals centers on a kidnapping.

Netflix's expanding thriller library is stopping me from canceling my subscription, as Robert De Niro is set to star in another nail-bitting title for the streamer, while Gillian Anderson and Ben Affleck have been confirmed for another.

De Niro has already stepped into the role of a troubled former US president in his first Netflix series Zero Day, which is a new political thriller that'll premiere on February 20, and it has since been announced that the Oscar-winning actor will make his second Netflix outing in The Whisper Man, a new psychological thriller that's an adaptation of Alex North’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, DC star Ben Affleck is set to act and direct upcoming kidnapping thriller Animals, with Gillian Anderson reportedly joining the cast, according to Deadline. It's been said that Matt Damon was originally meant to play the lead role, but Affleck stepped in to replace him due to Damon's scheduling conflicts with Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie The Odyssey.

Netflix doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to producing good quality thrillers, with the likes of Missing You, Trigger Warning, and The Perfect Couple all proving to be a rather disappointing watch on the best streaming service. However, with this award-winning star power, it looks like Netflix could be about to rectify its library of badly-rated flops in the genre.

What is The Whispering Man and Animals about?

The official plot of The Whisper Man is: "When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as The Whisper Man.”

The Whisper Man is Netflix’s sixth partnership with the Russo brothers’ company AGBO, with chief creative officer Angela Russo-Otstot telling Tudum: "The Whisper Man is a gripping thriller but at its core is a poignant and complex story of father and sons. We are grateful to have one of the finest actors of his generation, Robert De Niro, anchoring that story and with the remarkable James Ashcroft directing.”

But what about potential best Netflix movie, Animals? Well, hardly anything has been revealed regarding the plot except Variety writing that "the crime thriller reportedly follows a mayoral candidate whose child is kidnapped."

It's expected that additional casting for Animals will be announced over the coming weeks and casting updates for The Whisper Man will be revealed as production ramps up.