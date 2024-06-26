Trigger Warning is Netflix’s #1 movie but here are 3 better action flicks with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s new action thriller Trigger Warning that debuted on the service last Friday (June 21) has a rather poor 20% Rotten Tomatoes score, so it’s no Hit Man . But that hasn’t stopped the new Netflix movie becoming number one on the best streaming service ’s weekly top ten list, with a whopping 25.7 million views worldwide.

Trigger Warning stars Jessica Alba as Parker, a Special Forces commando who takes ownership of her father’s bar after his death and finds herself at loggerheads with the violent gang running rampant in her hometown. While Trigger Point probably wouldn’t end up on our best Netflix movies list, here are three action movies with over 90% Rotten Tomatoes that definitely would.

RRR

RT Score: 95%

95% Age rating: R

R Length: 185 minutes

185 minutes Director: S. S. Rajamouli

RRR is a mind-blowing epic brimming with phenomenal action sequences, jaw-dropping musical numbers and an abundance of wild animals that will have you mesmerized for the entire three-hour run time. Set in the 1920s, the Indian-telugu language movie follows the unlikely friendship between two Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.), who join forces to fight against the British Raj.

The Tollywood blockbuster became a cultural phenomenon after its theatrical release in 2022 and became the third-highest grossing Indian film of all time. When it landed on Netflix, it remained in the streamer’s top 10 most-watched movies list for 14 weeks and was viewed over 45 million times globally. With tiger fights, gunfights and fist fights, RRR is a truly unmissable spectacle that’s well and truly earned a place on our best movies of 2022 list.

The Woman King

RT Score: 94%

94% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 135 minutes

135 minutes Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

The Woman King centers on the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the West African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with sheer fierceness and valiance. Oscar-winner Viola Davis stars in this historical action drama as the formidable General Nanisca, who trains the next generation of recruits to battle against the empire of Oyo, an enemy that’s determined to destroy their way of life. The Woman King is a punchy cinematic masterpiece that is a sincere portrayal of historical events that also tells the incredibly powerful story of strength, love and humanity, making it a must-watch on Netflix.

Looper

RT Score: 93%

93% Age rating: R

R Length: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: Rian Johnson

Set in 2044, blockbuster action hero Bruce Willis is certainly doing what he does best in Looper. In it, he plays Joe (also played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a contract killer known as a “looper” who murders people sent back in time by criminal gangs from the future. However, things plunge into chaos when his future self appears in front of him for assassination. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Emily Blunt and Paul Dano, Looper is an intelligent time-travel thriller whose exhilarating cat-and-mouse chase between Gordon-Leviit and Willis will have you breathless from start to finish.

