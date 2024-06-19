Action movies are dominating Netflix’s 10 most-watched list this week – here are 2 with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s ever-changing weekly top 10 most-watched movies list spans a wide range of genres, so there’s something for everyone. This week, we have coming-of-age drama Wonder and true-crime documentary Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors drawing in millions of views.

However, action movies are dominating the best streaming service charts this week, with the 2005 crime drama Four Brothers and the 2012 action thriller Safe House racking up a combined total of 11.9 billion views. Both action movies are facing some tough competition, though, as there are two more that have superb 96% Rotten Tomatoes scores, which would definitely earn a place on our best Netflix movies list.

If you’re wanting some daring action, here are two highly-rated action movies on the Netflix top 10 list that you should watch this week if you haven’t already.

Hit Man

RT score: 96%

96% Age rating: R

R Length: 115 minutes

115 minutes Director: Richard Linklater

One of June's most anticipated new Netflix movies is Hit Man, which has definitely proved to be a hit, man! The twisted comedy has gone down a treat with its 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and is spending its second week at the number one spot on the Netflix top 10 list. Glen Powell stars as Gary Johnson, an undercover agent who poses as a fake hitman to help a woman in need and soon finds himself falling for her. It’s a deceptively dark thriller that’s packed with drama and romance, which is bound to bring entertainment to any night of the week.

Already watched Hit Man? Here are 5 more highly-rated action comedies on Netflix to stream next.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

RT score: 96%

96% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 163 minutes

163 minutes Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning is the seventh movie in the Tom Cruise franchise. Despite the first Mission Impossible movie being released in 1996, there’s no sign of the quality crashing and burning with the latest installment (Dead Reckoning Part One) sitting with a stellar 96% Rotten Tomatoes score.

This latest movie sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team attempt to track down a powerful weapon before it falls into the wrong hands and destroys humanity. It’s the third most-watched movie on Netflix this week with 5.6 million views, proving that it still remains an unmissable spectacle with its heart-pounding action sequences and high-stakes plot.

