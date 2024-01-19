Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is coming to Paramount Plus next week

That didn't take long. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, the seventh film in the Tom Cruise action franchise, is coming to one of the best streaming services – and you'll be able to watch it on Paramount Plus from next week.

The move to streaming has also brought a slight name change. In theaters, the movie was called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, as it was one of two movies being shot back to back. But the streaming version has dropped the Part One bit. Don't worry, though. The rest of the film is completely intact.

The Mission: Impossible movies feel like they've been around forever, but there's no signs of a slump in quality. The latest movie in the franchise is sitting with an excellent 96% on Rotten Tomatoes because it delivers exactly what you want from an Mission: Impossible movie from the increasingly wild set-pieces to the familiar thump of the theme tune.

Is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning worth streaming?

If you want a big-budget spy thriller featuring impossibly exciting action scenes and some spectacularly shot stunts, absolutely.

RogerEbert.com says that Tom Cruise is one of "our last true movie stars" and delivers "a ridiculously good time" – despite the extremely long running time, which is getting into Taylor Swift concert film territory. This film features much less music and a lot more explosions, however, and while some of the dialog is a bit rubbish the film features multiple "stunningly conceived" action sequences that'll make your jaw drop.

The Guardian gave it the full five stars, with Peter Bradshaw admitting to being sniffy about the franchise in the past but being completely won over now: "the pure fun involved in this film, its silly-serious alchemy, and the way the franchise seems to strain at something crazily bigger with every film, as opposed to just winding down, is something to wonder at." And Empire gave it four out of five, arguing that Cruise and director Chris McQuarrie are "cinema's greatest love affair... it's a joy to behold." The film is an "endlessly thrilling, continuously propulsive beast". As for us, we think it's "electrifying".

You can see for yourself next week. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning will be available on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada from January 25. All together now: doo doo doo-doo do do doo-doo do do doo doo do do doo doo NANANA NANANA NANANA NANA! No? Okay then.