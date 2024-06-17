Ultraman: Rising is a hit on Netflix but there's a better animation with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that just got renewed

It’s a good time to be an anime fan, with Netflix renewing the highly-rated animation series Delicious in Dungeon for a second season after the new Netflix movie Ultraman: Rising was released on June 14 .

The manga series is a huge success, with viewing data from What’s On Netflix , revealing that Delicious in Dungeon secured a spot in the global Netflix top 10 for five weeks after being viewed seven million times.

Now, fans can look forward to a second helping as the show’s official X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed that season two is in production on the same day that the season one finale dropped on Netflix

🐲 DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON SEASON 2 🐲🔥 Now in production! We want to thank you for supporting #DeliciousinDungeon!🍴 Please continue to support the series and share your love for the series! pic.twitter.com/OtvyulNFGDJune 13, 2024

Delicious in Dungeon and Ultraman: Rising – is the hit anime series and movie worth watching?

Delicious in Dungeon season one landed on the best streaming service in January 2024 and received a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, which is definitely why it has earned a place on our best anime shows list.

Delicious in Dungeon is an adaptation of the fantasy cooking manga series written and illustrated by Ryōko Kui, which follows the adventures of a group of dungeon-exploring characters as they face scary monsters and create culinary delights to survive.

If you’re interested in more animated adventures, the news of Delicious in Dungeon’s renewal comes following the release of the superhero movie Ultraman: Rising. The streamer has put an animated twist on the iconic Japanese franchise, and fans seem to be loving the reboot with the movie receiving an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on Tsuburaya Productions' popular Ultraman franchise, the reboot is about the all-star athlete Ken Sato, who returns home to adopt the Ultraman mantle in the midst of rising monster attacks on Tokyo. However, Sato is oblivious to the fact that he’ll soon adopt a baby kaiju of his own, which forces him to protect both his hometown and the baby monster from evil.

Although the streamer has just revealed lots of great animated movies and TV shows this month , fans were devastated to hear that the animated series My Dad the Bounty Hunter had been cancelled despite having a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score – so it’s good to see Netflix renewing a great anime series rather than canceling it.