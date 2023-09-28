Netflix is getting a bunch of terrific looking animated shows – here are 4 I'm most excited for

I'm a big fan of Netflix's animated TV show library. From Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, to Castlevania and Love, Death & Robots, the streaming titan has produced numerous critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite series in recent years.

It's that consistent level of quality output that made me excited for DROP 01, the best streaming service's first animation-led showcase, which took place yesterday (September 27). During the virtual event, Netflix revealed a bunch of terrific-looking new animated series, and I'm of the opinion that four in particular will be making their way onto our best Netflix shows list over the next 12 months.

Without further ado, then, these are my four most highly anticipated Netflix animated shows set to arrive between November 17 and, well, sometime in 2024.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Release date: November 17

As a huge fan of the Scott Pilgrim vs the World franchise, Netflix's anime-style take on Bryan Lee O'Malley's cult classic comic book series was always going to intrigue me.

We've known that Scott Pilgrim would be getting the animated treatment at Netflix since January 2022. In March this year, we also learned that the live-action movie adaptation's full cast would be returning to voice their characters in the animated TV reimagining. Add in said TV series' gorgeous looking first teaser, which debuted in August, and Scott Pilgrim's TV reinvention is set to be the delightful anime I didn't know I wanted (Editor's note: I did really, but hey ho).

If the show's first trailer didn't do enough to pique your interest, maybe its first official clip will. Released during DROP 01, it shows an infatuated Scott waiting for new love interest Ramona Flowers to deliver a Netflix DVD – yep, there had to be product placement, didn't there – to his house. Pleasingly, the clip, which you can watch above, captures the wonderful art style and deadpan humor O'Malley's comics contain. Color me extremely excited for this one and don't be surprised if it joins our best anime list post-release.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Release date: 2024

Kevin Smith's reboot of classic 80s animated show Masters of the Universe wasn't exactly well received among its diehard fanbase. In our review of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, we called it a "subversive revival that He-Man needs", but there were plenty who weren't as convinced. In fact, Smith's changes were considered revisionist and too woke for some long time fans, which left the series' creator extremely unhappy and caused him to lash out at those panning the remake.

Despite its meager 38% audience score on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix and Smith weren't deterred in making a sequel to Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Step forward Masters of the Universe: Revolution, the next chapter in the never-ending battle between He-Man and Skeletor (and their respective allies). Netflix unveiled the first clip from the sequel season during DROP 01, which you can watch above, that shows He-Man battling Scare Glow in his spooky, green-colored lava lair.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Release date: 2024

Like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, we've known that a Tomb Raider animated series has been in the works at Netflix for a while. The iconic third-person shooter video game series has been turned into a series of live-action films down the years, with Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander assuming the role of Lara Croft, but none of them have been as good as diehard fans would've hoped.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, though, seems like it could be an adaptation worthy of the fan-favorite gaming franchise. The above teaser, which debuted during DROP 01, doesn't give too much away, but it appears that it'll adapt elements – if not the entire story – from Crystal Dynamics' 2013 Tomb Raider reboot. After all, we see Lara wielding the bow she regularly uses in the aforementioned game studio's videogame trilogy. We also see her holding a picture of her fellow Endurance shipmates, which ties back into events that take place on the mysterious island of Yamatai in Crystal Dynamics' first Tomb Raider game.

Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Mission Impossible 7) will voice the titular archaeologist in the animated series, which is being produced by Legendary Pictures and Crystal Dynamics. Powerhouse Animation is leading development on the show, whose release is slated for sometime next year.

Devil May Cry

Release date: TBC

After the unprecedented success of its Castlevania anime series, Netflix clearly believes there's a market for adult-themed animated shows based on the world's most enduring video game franchises.

The aforementioned Tomb Raider game series is one, but it isn't the only legendary franchise that's getting the animated treatment for the streaming giant. Devil May Cry, the Capcom-developed hack'n'slash action-adventure collection of games, is also on the way.

Developed by Adi Shankar, showrunner on Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – the latter duo also featured heavily during DROP 01 – Devil May Cry will star its most iconic character Dante, "an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck" (per a Netflix press release). The eight-episode show is being developed by Studio MIR, the animation company behind hits including Max's Harley Quinn series and Netflix's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

For a complete rundown of every DROP 01 reveal, you can read Netflix's announcement list on its newsroom website.