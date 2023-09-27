Apple TV Plus is getting two wildly different movies I simply cannot wait for

Apple TV Plus has debuted trailers for two of its highly anticipated moves – and I simply cannot wait to see both of them.

Yesterday (September 26), one of the world's best streaming services revealed the first official footage for a pair of new movies that'll land on the platform in the next few months.

The first is Argylle, a spy-action comedy starring The Witcher alumnus Henry Cavill and superstar singer Dua Lipa among others, that'll land on Apple TV Plus in February 2024. Its official trailer won't be released until later today (September 27), but that didn't stop Universal, which partnered with Apple on this film, from releasing a teaser that's got my mind racing about Cavill's role in it. Take a look at Argylle's first footage below:

Not much to go on, right? Curiously, though, considering Cavill is billed as its main star, he's not actually present in the first-look video. Indeed, we only see Sam Rockwell's Aiden, a spy who saves Bryce Dallas Howard's introverted spy novelist Elly Conway – also seen in the teaser – when she becomes unexpectedly caught in a real-life espionage-based story.

But I think Cavill is present in Argylle's first teaser. Wouldn't it be an amusing bait-and-switch if Cavill was actually playing Elly's cat Alfie in a Garfield-style role? Okay, that's a huge stretch to make, but I'm not the only one who thinks it. So, none of you can call me a crazy cat guy, alright? Anyway, check back in with TechRadar later today as we'll be updating this article with Argylle's official trailer, plot synopsis, and full cast list.

Henry Cavill is voicing the cat in this, isn't he? ISN'T HE? (Won't delete if I'm wrong). https://t.co/3jOKbzWm7dSeptember 26, 2023 See more

If the above Matthew Vaughn-directed flick doesn't take your fancy, maybe the below trailer for a new sci-fi romantic drama will. Fingernails, which is written and directed by Christos Nikou, looks like another slam dunk flick that'll work its way onto our best Apple TV Plus movies in November.

Starring Buckley (Men), Riz Ahmed (Star Wars: Rogue One), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenebaums), Fingernails seems like it's taking more of an indie film approach to its multigenre format. Think along the lines of The Pod Generation, Her, and elements of Ex Machina and you'll be on the right track.

So, what's it about? Per an Apple press release, Fingernails follows "Anna (Buckley) and Ryan (White), [who] have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Ahmed)."

I don't think Fingernails will have the perfect blend of ingredients to follow in CODA's footsteps and nab itself a Best Picture Oscar, but it's certainly piqued my interest. Sure, it'll probably be quite schlocky in places but, with its novel spin on the dating compatibility format used by the best dating apps, I suspect it'll perform well on Apple TV Plus when it launches on November 3.

If nothing else, you know it'll be acted brilliantly by the likes of Buckley, Ahmed, and White, who have all put in award-winning turns in previous films and TV shows they've starred in on the likes of Prime Video and Hulu. And who knows? If Fingernails and Argylle draw in plenty of viewers in November 2023 and February 2024, maybe Apple TV Plus will become home to the best original films as well as being the best streaming service for original shows. Well, according to audiences, anyway.