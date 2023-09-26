Dune is heading to Netflix very soon, and its arrival would've been perfect but for one issue

Dune, one of the best sci-fi movies of 2021, is set to join Netflix's movie library in October.

Revealed on the official Netflix X (formerly Twitter) account, the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi epic will land on the world's best streaming service on Sunday, October 1. That means that, at the time of writing, Dune will emerge from Arrakis' sand-covered world in just five days' time.

It'll come as no surprise to anyone that Dune will be one of the latest entries in our best Netflix movies list when it worms its way onto the streaming giant, either. In our Dune review, we called it an "absorbing, a visually arresting sci-fi epic", albeit one with one major narrative flaw. It seemed plenty of film fans agreed with us, too, with Dune earning over $400 million globally upon release. The Timothée Chalamet-starring flick enjoyed further success on the 2022 awards circuit, with the Warner Bros.-developed movie racking up 87 wins at various ceremonies, including six Oscars.

Until now, Dune had been available on select streamers based on where you live, too. In the US, it was only viewable on Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's primary streaming service. Meanwhile, UK and Australian viewers had to go to Prime Video and Foxtel, respectively, to catch it. Now, it seems like Netflix will become the go-to place to watch Dune – unless it's a Netflix US exclusive – for fans of the terrific science fiction movie.

A near-perfect Netflix debut

Dune's sequel isn't coming out in November 2023 anymore. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Dune's surprise addition to Netflix's back catalog was oh-so-nearly perfect, too. Given its critical, commercial, and award-winning success, a sequel seemed like a certainty. Thankfully, it didn't take long for Warner Bros. to confirm that Dune Part Two would arrive on November 3, 2023. Days later, one of the first film's producers revealed it would begin shooting in July 2022.

After various new casting reveals, including the addition of a great Marvel star to Dune 2's A-list ensemble and an inspired acting choice for the next movie's new villain, principal photography got underway last summer. Filming wrapped in December 2022 and, following the arrival of Dune Part Two's first trailer, which teased thrills, spills, and Chalamet's Paul Atreides riding one of the franchise's iconic sandworms, it seemed certain that the movie would meet its November 2023 release date.

Unfortunately, that's no longer the case. One of the most highly anticipated new movies of the year, Dune Part Two was delayed until March 2024, with Warner Bros. citing Hollywood's writers and actors strikes as a major reason behind its launch being pushed back. Thankfully, the writers' strike seems like it's finally drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean the movie will be moved back up to its original release slot. Indeed, until the actors' strike is also resolved, Dune Part Two's cast won't be able to promote it as part of the industrial action's rules. It's in Warner Bros.' best interests, then, to keep it in its current early 2024 slot.

If Dune Part Two was still set to launch this November, Dune's Netflix debut couldn't have been timed better. It would've enabled fans to rewatch the awe-inspiring movie before going to watch its sequel in theaters worldwide or, for those who missed it the first time around, stream it to see what all the fuss is about before, well, going to watch its sequel on the biggest screen possible. Still, if you're not in the mood for the sheer gamut of horror films set to land on streamers everywhere when spooky season officially rolls around, we suggest sticking Dune on Netflix. You won't regret it.