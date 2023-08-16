Netflix's gorgeous Scott Pilgrim TV show looks like the delightful anime I didn't know I wanted

Neftlix's Scott Pilgrim anime series finally has a release date, an official title, and a perfectly comic-book-inspired teaser trailer.

The show, which is officially called Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, will bring Bryan Lee O'Malley's beloved graphic novel series to fans new and old when it debuts on Netflix on November 17. To celebrate both announcements, the world's best streaming service also released a first-look teaser at the animated adaptation, which looks like it'll bring the very pages of O'Malley's works to life in wonderful comic-book detail.

Check out the official teaser for Scott Pilgrim vs the World's Netflix series below:

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's forthcoming release represents a full circle moment for the franchise. O'Malley's source material, of which I'm a massive fan, was heavily influenced by anime and manga novels. O'Malley has gone on record to state that his overall art style was chiefly inspired by Rumiko Takahashi's Ranma 1/2 series. The development of a Scott Pilgrim anime, which was first announced in January 2022, then, is a match made in heaven.

For long-time fans of the series (such as myself), Scott Pilgrim Takes Off won't just honor O'Malley's graphic novels; it's also paying tribute to the live-action Scott Pilgrim movie, which was directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Last Night in Soho) and debuted in theaters in August 2010. How so? By getting that movie's cast to voice the same characters they played in the live-action flick.

That means we'll hear Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead voice Scott and Ramona Flowers. It also means the likes of Marvel alumnus Chris Evans, current MCU actor Brie Larson, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Jason Schwartzman are also returning. Aubrey Plaza, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, and Brandon Routh among many others reprising their roles from the cult-classic flick.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off reunites the film adaptation's cast for the Netflix anime series (Image credit: Netflix)

Alright alright, enough fanning out from yours truly. Some of you will be asking a very important question right now: who (or what) is Scott Pilgrim? That's a pretty stacked question, truth be told, as I could be here all day telling you about the brilliance that is Scott Pilgrim.

Instead, allow Netflix's brief plot synopsis to fill you in on the anime's overarching narrative: "Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated."

As for its showrunners, O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski have crafted the series, and are also its head writers and executive producers. Wright is among Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's executive producing team as well, while Abel Gongora – a Spanish animator who works for the show's Japan-based animation studio Science Saru – has directed all eight entries. Lastly, Anamanaguchi, who wrote the 16-bit soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim vs the World's video game adaptation, has created the anime's score alongside Straight Outta Compton's Joseph Trapanese.

With this level of talent behind the series, plus its gorgeous, true-to-life graphic novel-esque visuals, you can *ahem* color me excited for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Expect it to join our best anime and best Netflix shows guides later this year.

