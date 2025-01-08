Missing you is Netflix's #1 show, but it's a 'miss' for me – here are 3 better mystery thrillers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Harlan Coben's latest mystery thriller Missing You has quickly taken the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows this week with over 21 million views worldwide.

When detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) finds her "missing" fiancé on a dating app over a decade since his disappearance, this leads her to reopen the unsolved mystery surrounding her father's murder and see if there's a connection between the two.

During my interview with Missing You's creator Victoria Asare-Archer, she told me it's the most emotional Harlan Coben adaptation yet, but it seems the critics weren't so pleased with the series, giving it a 52% Rotten Tomatoes score. Meanwhile, the audience gave it just 28%.

Unfortunately, this doesn't go down as one of my favorite Harlan Coben series, let alone one of the best Netflix shows, so here are three mystery thrillers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to unravel next.

The Snow Girl

The Snow Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~45 minute episodes

~45 minute episodes Creators: Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig

Based on the novel by Javier Castillo, The Snow Girl (La chica de nieve) is a Spanish series that follows newspaper journalist Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) as she investigates the disappearance of missing girl Amaya Martín, who vanished during the 2010 Cavalcade of Magi in Málaga. The Snow Girl is one of six under-the-radar Netflix thrillers with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that you have to try for its clever twists, skilful time jumps and captivating storytelling.

The Law According to Lidia Poët

The Law According to Lidia Poët | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creators: Guido Iuculano and Davide Orsini

The Law According to Lidia Poët is an Italian mystery thriller and period drama rolled into one. Set in late 1880s Italy, the series is loosely based on the life of Lidia Poët, Italy's first modern female lawyer. The plot charts Poët's (Matilda de Angelis) dogged pursuit of a law career after the court rules that her enrollment is illegal and disbars her. While preparing her appeal to overturn the court's decision, Poët investigates murders at her brother's law firm. Alongside the spectacular performances of the cast, the beguiling costumes and scenery make The Law According to Lidia Poët a true feast for the eyes.

Stay Close

Stay Close | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~47 minute episodes

~47 minute episodes Creator: Harlan Coben

If you weren't a fan of Harlan Coben's latest twisty thriller Missing You, then there's plenty more to explore in Netflix's library, including Stay Close. In my opinion, Stay Close is one of Coben's best book-to-screen adaptations alongside Fool Me Once and The Stranger. Murder mysteries, missing people, and dark secrets are Coben's signature hooks and these are all used magnificently in this smart thriller. In Stay Close, the lives of a photojournalist, a suburban mom, and a homicide detective are thrown into chaos by an awful event from the past. What comes next us are edge-of-your-seat thrills and shocking twists.

