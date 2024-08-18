The Night Agent season 2: release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot, and more

The Night Agent season 2: key information - Renewed by Netflix for season 2 in February

- Production officially wrapped in June

- No trailer or confirmed release date yet

- Main cast all set to return

- Plot will focus on a new mission

- Showrunner has signed deal with Netflix

The Night Agent season 2 is on the way. After an impressive debut on Netflix, the action-packed thriller is returning, but what’s next for FBI agent Peter Sutherland? Viewers watched with bated breath in season 1 as he embarked on a deadly mission, which saw Sutherland succeed in uncovering a conspiracy hidden deep within the White House that propelled him to new heights and a new position.

The best Netflix show’s return should come as no surprise though. As per our report back in March, The Night Agent has become Netflix’s new TV show darling boasting some seriously impressive viewing figures. During season 1’s first week on Netflix, it racked up 168.7 million viewing hours catapulting it to the top of numerous charts on one of the best streaming platforms. Here’s everything we know about The Night Agent season 2 from release date, to confirmed cast, to plot, and more.

The Night Agent season 2 is officially coming to Netflix, but when? Following the show’s debut success, Netflix announced it had been renewed for another ten episodes in February. After such positive news, production got swiftly underway and the cast and crew announced they’d wrapped in June, as per an official post on X/Twitter from Netflix.

The Night Agent Season 2 has officially wrapped production! pic.twitter.com/iaxqZG8CaSJune 17, 2024

Author of The Night Agent Matthew Quirk also revealed that he’d been invited along to ‘Night Agents HQ’ in late June for an early look at what season 2 has in store.

A post shared by Matthew Quirk (@matthewquirkauthor) A photo posted by on

Posting the news alongside a photo of him standing with showrunner, Shawn Ryan, and DB Woodside (Erik Monks) on Instagram, Matthew was quick to give season 2 high praise, saying, “...it absolutely rips.”

Mission Accepted: The Night Agent Season 2. Coming 2024 💥 pic.twitter.com/2ukNSbcuHlMarch 29, 2023

With production wrapped, there’s post-production to complete before The Night Agent season 2 finally heads to Netflix. So, when it comes to an official release date, Netflix confirmed on X that the new episodes will be coming in 2024. Given we’re heading into the latter part of the year, we’ll call it late 2024.

The Night Agent season 2 trailer

For now, Matthew Quirk is among only a small collective who have been treated to a sneak peek of The Night Agent season 2 and no trailer has been released yet. We’ll update here as soon as it is.

The Night Agent season 2 cast

Peter and Rose will be back in The Night Agent season 2. (Image credit: Dan Power/Netflix)

When it comes to returning cast members of The Night Agent season 2, both Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan are confirmed to be reprising their roles as Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin respectively. Other than that, there’s no news from Netflix on who else will be returning, although the death count in season 1 tells us who won’t be.

We would speculate that Chief of Staff Diane Farr and Gordon Wick could return, but we’ll get into that in the plot section below. We may also see former VP, Ashley Redfield, his daughter, Maddie, as well as Chelsea Arrington in season 2 given where season 1 left us.

There is plenty to talk about when it comes to new cast members though, and the list below for The Night Agent season 2 is plentiful, as confirmed by Netflix:

Brittany Snow as Alice

Teddy Sears as Warren

Amanda Warren as Catherine

Arienne Mandi as Noor

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe

Navid Negahban as Abbas

Berto Colon as Solomon

Michael Malarkey as Markus

Rob Heaps as Tomas

Keon Alexander as Javad

Brittany Snow joins as Alice, Peter’s partner and mentor for his first Night Action assignment; Teddy Sears as Warren, a high-level intelligence officer who becomes a subject of a Night Action investigation; Navig Negahban as Abbas, the “distingusihed and measured” Iranian ambassador to the UN; and Rob Heaps as Tomas, a “British-educated, rich, entitled but driven man” who is desperate to return his family to power after his dictator father’s conviction of war crimes.

Amanda Warren joins as Catherine, a veteran of the Night Action program who trains and oversees the Night Agents. As described by Netflix, she’s “a fierce defender of her agents, but finds it difficult to earn Peter’s trust when he struggles with betrayal issues from his experiences in season 1.”

Jacob, an international businessman with powerful global connections. Solomon, a former Marine turned right-hand man/fixer for a powerful business. Markus, a trained military leader loyal to his dictator uncle who was recently convicted in the Hague of war crimes.

Noor is a low-level aide in the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York looking to leverage her access to top secret information into a better life for her and her family. As well as Javad, the head of security for the Iranian mission that Noor is on.

With all these new characters joining The Night Agent season 2, we can speculate where the story goes next in our plot section up next.

The Night Agent season 2 plot

There's more to explore with Peter and Rose's relationship in The Night Agent season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Spoilers for The Night Agent season 1 to follow. Peter really made a name for himself in season 1, cementing his first mission as an official night agent leading into season 2. Well, unofficially, given the Night Action program is ‘off the books’. After he unraveled a huge conspiracy within the Oval Office and ultimately saved the life of President Michelle Travers, it’s unsurprising his efforts are being rewarded.

Unlike season 1 though, there’s no book from author Matthew Quirk to follow. So, what direction will it take? Viewers watched the romance between Rose Larkin and Peter blossom throughout season 1, and now they face a new challenge as Peter embarks on a new dangerous job. There’s certainly more to explore on how they cope moving forward.

Showrunner Shawn Ryan confirmed to Tudum, “That’s one of the big questions we’d love to answer in Season 2. What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure mean, with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again? We certainly have some initial ideas.”

Could Diane Farr return after escaping in The Night Agent season 1 finale? (Image credit: Netflix)

We also know that while Peter successfully uncovered the conspiracy, he wasn’t able to prevent a couple of season 1’s villains from getting away. Both Diane Farr, presidential chief of staff, survived a gunshot wound in the finale episode, and Gordon Wick, managed to escape while the dust settled.

Ryan added, “We liked the idea that this wasn’t so clean. That there is one person who, because of his resources and everything, is able to slink away. Maybe we’ll deal with him again in some way.” He’ll certainly have a vendetta against Peter and a bank roll that allows him to commit traitorous acts.

And when it comes to Farr’s future, Gabriel Basso told Tudum, “Due to his belief in due process, he’s not going to be bummed she’s alive.” Adding, “But if Farr eludes justice, he’ll be a little more wary of Travers. To be a traitor and not receive justice is not OK with Peter.”

What's next for Peter Sutherland as he embarks on his first Night Action mission? (Image credit: Netflix)

From the new cast members joining The Night Agent season 2, we’ve also got hints around what the first Night Action mission could entail with a new powerful businessman and his Marine-turned-fixer, a dictator convicted of war crimes with a son and nephew both out for revenge, an Iranian mission, and a new night agent partner for Peter.

Shawn Ryan also told Deadline that, when it comes to The Night Agent, each season will have its own story to tell, “...the initial pitch for this show that we sold to Netflix was that each season would tell its own, mostly self-enclosed, a beginning, a middle and end story, and any future seasons would include a few but not most of the characters that we saw in the previous season.”

The official plot remains firmly under wraps for The Night Agent season 2, but we’ll be sure to update here as soon as we know more.

Where to watch The Night Agent

Season 1 of The Night Agent can be streamed on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

All ten episodes of The Night Agent season 1 can be streamed on Netflix. While you wait for season 2, there’s seven more spy shows like The Night Agent to add to your watchlist, as well as the best Netflix shows.

Will The Night Agent get a third season?

There's plenty more to explore in The Night Agent. (Image credit: Netflix)

We’d be surprised if Netflix didn’t renew The Night Agent for a third season given its previous swift renewal and ongoing success on the streaming platform. There’s certainly positive signs that the show will be returning for more though. In June, Deadline revealed that showrunner Shawn Ryan had signed an four-year overall deal with Netflix, starting in October when his current deal with Sony expires.

With season 2 production already wrapped, that leaves a lot of opportunity for more work to be done on The Night Agent. And, the report goes on to say, “With Ryan’s deal in place, I hear Netflix is proceeding with opening a Season 3 writers room for The Night Agent.” Although only rumored for now, it’s all a great indication at Peter’s return.

With such an impressive deal in place, it also hints at The Night Agent expanding into a franchise with Deadline further discussing rumors surrounding potential spinoffs of the action-thriller.

For more Netflix coverage, check out our review of Netflix, as well as diving into our best Netflix movies and best Netflix TV shows to populate your streaming calendar for the foreseeable.