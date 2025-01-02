6 big entertainment stories you missed over the 2024 holiday season: The Batman Part 2 delayed again, The Night Agent season 2 trailer, and more

The 2024 festive season has come and gone, but it wasn't completely devoid of entertainment-based news. Indeed, the holidays didn't stop the world's biggest studios from releasing trailers for new movies and TV shows, or making other notable announcements ahead of New Year's Day.

We covered a couple of those reveals over the break, with Creature Commandos confirmed to be returning for a second season and Apple TV Plus being free to watch this weekend (January 4 and 5) chief among them. There were plenty more we didn't get to, though, so here are six other big entertainment news stories you may have missed during the so-called most wonderful time of the year.

Marvel comes out swinging with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first trailer

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

After a largely successful 2024, Marvel will be hoping for another stellar year in 2025. The comic giant endured a torrid time throughout 2023, so the Disney subsidiary will have been delighted with last year's various success stories, such as the multi-billion dollar-making Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be going all-out to replicate those wins this year, too, starting with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (YFNSM). An animated Marvel Phase 5 series that'll debut on Disney Plus on January 29, it reimagines the iconic webslinger's origins story, subsequent superhero adventures, and how he marries the latter with his high-school studies. With its modern take on Peter Parker and his wallcrawling alias, plus its comic-like, cel-shaded animation, YFNSM will aim to get 2025 off to a *ahem* spectacular start for Marvel.

The Batman Part 2 has been delayed – again

"What do you mean my next film has been delayed again, Selina!?" (Image credit: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.)

The first of two big DC Comics new stories that broke over the festive season, Batman fans were left disappointed by the revelation that The Batman Part 2's launch date had been pushed back once more.

Per Deadline, the highly-anticipated sequel, which was originally delayed from October 2025 to October 2026 just 10 months ago, has seen its release postponed by another year. It'll now land in theaters on October 1, 2027. Defending the delay, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn said (via Threads) that co-writer and director Matt Reeves wasn't happy with the movie's script, hence the decision to move its launch again.

Jason Momoa joins the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow cast as Lobo

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) A photo posted by on

If that Batman news was a source of disappointment, this Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow announcement wasn't. Before 2024 ended, Deadline claimed Jason Momoa had been cast as Lobo in the forthcoming DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) film, with Gunn and Momoa later confirming Deadline's report was true on social media.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An immortal mercenary who's also the sole survivor of an alien race known as the Czarnian, Lobo will be the second DC character that Momoa has played. He previously played Aquaman in the now defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU), portraying the Atlantean superhero in two solo movies and the DCEU's Justice League flick. He'll star opposite House of the Dragon alumnus Millie Alcock, who'll play the titular Kryptonian in the DCU Chapter One project and Supergirl's first big-screen adventure for over 40 years.

The Night Agent season 2 gets an explosive first trailer ahead of its January 23 premiere

The Night Agent: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Night Agent season 2 is not only one of Netflix's first big releases of the year, but also one of our most anticipated TV shows of 2025. The debuting of its thrilling first trailer over the 2024 holiday season, then, has only added to our excitement ahead of its January 23 release.

Released publicly during Netflix's NFL on Christmas event, one of the best Netflix shows' latest teasers puts Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland at the heart of another conspiracy-laced plot. With The Night Agent's first season raking in millions of views, we'd be amazed if its sophomore chapter doesn't do likewise.

Netflix confirms Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will arrive in mid-February

Cobra Kai: Season 6 | Part 3 Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's almost time for the dojo doors to close for the last time. The third and final part of Cobra Kai season 6, which is the hit series' final installment, will arrive on Netflix on February 13. Part 3 will comprise the last five episodes of not only this season, but also the action comedy-drama as a whole.

Still, while this'll mark the end of The Karate Kid's pseudo-TV sequel, it isn't the end for everyone involved in the show. Ralph Macchio is set to reprise his role as Danny LaRusso in the Karate Kid: Legends film, which arrives in theaters this May. Cobra Kai's showrunners also have ideas for potential spin-offs of the popular show, too. Hey, the saying 'Cobra Kai Never Dies!' isn't just for show, you know.

Zero Day's first trailer puts Robert de Niro's ex-US President at the center of a political conspiracy thriller

ZERO DAY | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix went all-out in the marketing stakes over the Christmas period. Indeed, as evidenced by the first trailer for upcoming TV original Zero Day, its pre-2025 announcements weren't reserved for hugely successful shows that we can't wait to return to our screens.

So, what's Zero Day about? For one, it'll star legendary actor Robert de Niro, who makes the leap to the small screen for the very first time. He'll play an ex-US president who's tasked with unraveling a mass conspiracy in the wake of a devastating cyber attack that threatens the heart of American democracy and sociopolitics. With a behind-the-scenes crew comprising veterans from hit series including Homeland and Narcos among others, Zero Day could be another early 2025 hit for the world's best streaming service when it's released on February 20.