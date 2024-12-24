Max confirms more monster mayhem after renewing the DC animated series Creature Commandos for season 2
Max's monster madhouse is returning
- Max renews Creature Commandos for a second season
- The show marks the first project in the new DC Universe
- Creature Commandos tells the story of a secret team of imprisoned monsters that take on deadly missions
Creature Commandos are going on another mission, as the hit adult animated series has been renewed for a second season at Max.
The best Max show is the first project to be released as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new-look DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) and debuted to critical acclaim on December 5. With a 95% score from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of writing, it's no surprise that Creature Commandos has been picked up for another season halfway through its seven-episode run.
James Gunn and Peter Safran, Co-Chairs, DC Studios said in a statement: “We're thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”
What is Creature Commandos about?
Creature Commandos follows "a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option", reads the plotline.
The voice cast includes Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra , Zoe Chao, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, David Harbour, Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma, and Viola Davis, who reprises her role as Amanda Waller from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.
In our spoiler-light review of Creature Commandos, TechRadar's Tom Power reveals that the first season "gets DCU Chapter One, aka 'Gods and Monsters', off to a monstrously good start". Fancy more monster madness? There's plenty of in-depth coverage and exclusive stories to check out too in our Creature Commandos guide.
Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation shared: “Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes. We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max. You want more monsters, you’re getting more monsters!”
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- Creature Commandos stars open up on how episode 4's two huge plot twists will impact the DCU TV show's overall story: 'it's an interesting reveal'
- The White Lotus season 3 trailer has me hooked already and reveals the Max show will return in February 2025
- 3 new A24 movies coming to Max in January that I can’t wait to watch
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
Creature Commandos stars open up on how episode 4's two huge plot twists will impact the DCU TV show's overall story: 'it's an interesting reveal'
Creature Commandos episode 4 reveals the DCU's Justice League for the first time, but its showrunner has a warning for fans who might 'infer' anything from it