Max confirms more monster mayhem after renewing the DC animated series Creature Commandos for season 2

Creature Commandos are going on another mission, as the hit adult animated series has been renewed for a second season at Max.

The best Max show is the first project to be released as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new-look DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) and debuted to critical acclaim on December 5. With a 95% score from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of writing, it's no surprise that Creature Commandos has been picked up for another season halfway through its seven-episode run.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, Co-Chairs, DC Studios said in a statement: “We're thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

What is Creature Commandos about?

Creature Commandos | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Creature Commandos follows "a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option", reads the plotline.

The voice cast includes Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra , Zoe Chao, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, David Harbour, Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma, and Viola Davis, who reprises her role as Amanda Waller from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

In our spoiler-light review of Creature Commandos, TechRadar's Tom Power reveals that the first season "gets DCU Chapter One, aka 'Gods and Monsters', off to a monstrously good start". Fancy more monster madness? There's plenty of in-depth coverage and exclusive stories to check out too in our Creature Commandos guide.

Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation shared: “Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes. We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max. You want more monsters, you’re getting more monsters!”

