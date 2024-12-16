The White Lotus season 3 trailer has me hooked already and reveals the Max show will return in February 2025

The White Lotus returns on February 16, 2025

New cast members include Parker Posey and Walton Goggins

At least one cast member ends up in a bag

Christmas just came early for fans of The White Lotus, because HBO Max has dropped the season 3 trailer and confirmed that The White Lotus season 3 will be available to stream from February 16, 2025 – we'd guessed January or February so we're feeling pretty smug right now.

In a big surprise, it looks like the luxury hotel brand will once again be plagued by murder. We know. We can't believe it either. And according to showrunner Like White, season 3 is going to be "longer, bigger, crazier".

We don't yet know who the victim is or how they met their end. But the trailer does feature a body in a bag, so it's pretty clear that things are going to end badly for at least one visitor.

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

What we know so far about The White Lotus Season 3

We already knew a few things thanks to the short teaser trailer that Max posted back in August with the caption "new luxuries await you in Thailand". That trailer also gave us glimpses of the new cast, including Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. That teaser ended with Posey by the pool alongside Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan before the tagline "what happens in Thailand stays in Thailand" appeared.

One thing the new trailer has revealed is how Natasha Rothwell's character Belinda ended up there: she's doing a transfer between hotels so she can get a change of scene. And the new guests all seem pretty horrible, with Walton Goggins a particular standout. It's nice to see him with a nose again after watching him in Fallout.

Here's the confirmed cast for season 3 of one of the best Max shows so far:

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

Jason Isaacs as TBC

Carrie Coon as TBC

Patrick Schwarzenegger as TBC

Aimee Lou Wood as TBC

Scott Glenn as TBC

Walton Goggins as TBC

Leslie Bibb as TBC

Michelle Monaghan as TBC

Parker Posey as TBC

Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal as TBC

Dom Hertakul as TBC

Tayme Thapthimthong as TBC

Sarah Catherine Hook as TBC

Sam Nivola as TBC

Nicholas Duvernay as TBC

Francesca Corney as TBC

Arna Fedaravičius as TBC

Christian Friedel as TBC

Morgana O’Reilly as TBC

Lek Patravadi as TBC

Shalini Peiris as TBC

Julian Kostov as TBC

Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus are streaming now on Max.

