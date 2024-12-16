Silo scores a two-season renewal for the hit Apple TV Plus show and I can’t wait to dig up more mysteries

I don’t want to leave Silo and neither does Apple TV Plus after confirming two more season are on the way.

Tim Cook has confirmed season 3 and 4 of Silo

Season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus

It's so very dark down there

We reckon that Silo is the best dystopian series since Fallout, and we're currently enjoying Silo season 2. But while the showrunner Graham Yost has said that there's a "big mystery" around this season, that mystery isn't "will it be renewed for another season?".

How do we know? Because Tim Cook said so. Posting on X, the Apple boss said that he's "excited to share that Silo will return for a third AND fourth season".

Here's hoping that Apple gives the production company a little bit of extra money to light the Silo scenes in season 3 and 4. The show's interior scenes are so dark my brother ended up buying a new TV in order to see what was going on. Sometimes I wonder if it's all a plot to sell more mini-LED TVs.

Excited to share that “Silo” will return for a third AND fourth season! We’re thrilled to support the imagination and inspiration out of the UK as they continue to create world-class films and series. pic.twitter.com/hmtszs7hf5December 16, 2024

What to expect from Silo season 3 and 4

Tim Cook isn't telling: he just wants you to know that "we're thrilled to support the imagination and inspiration out of the UK as they continue to create world-class films and series".

Without any spoilers, the current season – season 2 – raises more questions and myriad mysteries of exactly what happened to the Earth and who built the vast network of doomsday bunkers. It begins with The Engineer, a bloody flashback to an earlier era of the silos, and the season shows Bernard starting to pull on the strings of things he doesn't know while a growing rebellion begins to fester.

If you want to know more, of course, you can turn to the books: Silo is based on Hugh Howey's Wool trilogy of Wool, Shift and Dusk. The first half of book one maps closely to Silo season one; the second half and some of book two, from what we've watched so far, maps to the second season. And that means the next seasons will be drawing from Dusk, which starts with the aftermath of something very big in a "war [that's] just beginning".

That's good news for fans of the show, but it's bittersweet too: Dusk is the last book. And that means season 4 will be the last time we'll see the Silo too. As showrunner Jost told Variety, "we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons. With the final two chapters of Silo we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Silo are streaming now on Apple TV Plus, with episode 6 set to be released next Friday (December 20) before the season finale debuts on Friday (January 17).