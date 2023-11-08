Max subscribers will get a ‘longer, bigger, crazier’ season 3 of The White Lotus

If you've been waiting for the return of the White Lotus after the end of season two, the highly acclaimed HBO show is going to be "longer, bigger [and] crazier". That's according to the show's creator Mike White, who's back at work following the writers' strike. "I'm seriously finishing scripts," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited."

We are too, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Season three hasn't even started filming yet, the show hasn't been cast and the Screen Actors Guild is still on strike. But if all goes well, season three of The White Lotus should go into full production early next year and hopefully appear on our screens later in 2024.

What do we know about The White Lotus season 3?

White is currently keeping his cards close to his chest, but we know that Natasha Rothwell is definitely going to be in it and the third season is apparently going to be set in Thailand. Other than that, "it's going to be a supersized White Lotus," White says. "I'm super excited about the content of the season."

One of the most tantalising possibilities is that White will bring some other characters back, such as tech boss Nicole or horrible husband Greg. "If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season," White says.

White is clearly having a great time planning out the third season, and that bodes well for us viewers. White's obvious glee is apparent in both seasons so far, and while there's serious satire beneath the comedy it's as much fun to watch as it appears to be to write. The first season is sitting with an excellent 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, with season two rising to 94%. It's also among our rankings of the best Max shows around. Here's hoping the third season can take that rating even higher.