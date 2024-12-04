How to watch Creature Commandos online from anywhere – stream new animated DC show

James Gunn’s New DC Universe gets underway with this adult animation about a ragtag team of monstrous comic book villains. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Creature Commandos online from anywhere in the world.

Definitely not one for the kids on a Saturday morning, the first installment in the rebooted DCU looks to be as full of crude humour, insane gore and naughty words as Gunn’s cinematic take on The Suicide Squad and his first Max DC show Peacemaker. Written by the new DC head honcho himself, Creature Commandos tells a similar story to the villain ensemble, but this time it's the most monstrous villains the comic book world has to offer that are tasked with missions they’re not necessarily expected to come back from.

Making up the group are some characters pulled from the deepest pages of DC comics and voiced by some well known talent, including Frank Grillo as leader Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as The Bride, Sean Gunn on double duty voicing Weasel and G.I. Robot and Alan Tudyk as Clayface, among others. What’s more, Gunn has promised that the casting will remain consistent going forward, meaning the same faces/voices will appear across TV, movies and video games.

Expect utter carnage, but as fans of the writer/director’s previous work will attest, don’t be surprised to find yourself a little misty-eyed at points too.

Set to be the next Suicide Squad, Max’s new animated series looks like more bonkers comic book chaos from James Gunn. So read on for how to watch Creature Commandos online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Creature Commandos for free? Creature Commandos won't be streaming on any free services, but viewers in Australia could potentially make use of the Binge 7-day FREE trial. Traveling outside Australia? Use NordVPN – currently discounted by up to 70% – to unblock your usual streaming services and watch them from any country in the world. It's very easy, we'll show you how below...

How to watch Creature Commandos from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Creature Commandos, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Creature Commandos from anywhere:

How to watch Creature Commandos around the world

How to watch Creature Commandos online in the US

In the US, Creature Commandos is set to premiere on Max on Thursday, December 5. Six episodes will follow weekly. Max prices usually start at $9.99 a month with commercials, but you can check out all the best Max Black Friday deals right here. If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

Where to watch Creature Commandos online in Australia

The Franchise will stream on Binge in Australia, on the same schedule a the US, with weekly episodes starting Thursday, December 5. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day free trial. Aussies away from home can use a VPN to tune in as they would at home.

Can I watch Creature Commandos online in the UK?

There's no confirmed release date just yet for Creature Commandos in the UK, but other HBO/Max DC Comics shows, such as The Penguin, have streamed on Sky/NOW.

Can I watch Creature Commandos online in Canada?

There's currently no release information for Creature Commandos in Canada, but most of HBO/Max's content streams on Crave.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

US viewers in Canada might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

What you need to know about Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos trailer

When is the Creature Commandos release date? Creature Commandos debuts the first of seven episodes on Max in the US and Binge in Australia on Thursday, December 5. Episodes will drop weekly. Release information for the UK and Canada TBC.

Creature Commandos episode schedule

Episode 1: "The Collywobbles" – Thursday, December 5

"The Collywobbles" – Thursday, December 5 Episode 2: "The Tourmaline Necklace" – Thursday, December 12

"The Tourmaline Necklace" – Thursday, December 12 Episode 3: "Cheers to the Tin Man" – Thursday, December 19

"Cheers to the Tin Man" – Thursday, December 19 Episode 4: "Chasing Squirrels" – Thursday, December 26

"Chasing Squirrels" – Thursday, December 26 Episode 5: TBA – Thursday, January 2

TBA – Thursday, January 2 Episode 6: TBA – Thursday, January 9

TBA – Thursday, January 9 Episode 7: TBA – Thursday, January 16

Who is in the cast of Creature Commandos? Steve Agee as John Economos Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic Anya Chalotra as Circe Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot/Weasel David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus/Clayface/Will Magnus Indira Varma as the Bride Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

What can we expect from Creature Commandos? The official synopsis from Max reads: "The seven-episode Max Original adult animated series Creature Commandos, written and executive produced by James Gunn, tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans."

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Sympathizer, True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.