A Suicide Squad anime is coming to Max and Hulu this month, from Attack on Titan's creators – but UK viewers will have to wait
The Joker, Harley Quinn and their group of misfits get the anime treatment
Suicide Squad Isekai, which is a new anime adaptation of the DC Comics’ supervillain team, is coming to Max and Hulu in a couple of weeks, and given that the series is produced by Attack on Titan animation studio WIT, it certainly sounds like the project is in good hands.
The last time we saw the DC group was in the 2024 videogame Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Unfortunately, it was delayed several times and received bad reviews, so perhaps the latest iteration will reach the heights of James Gunn’s efforts with his 2021 movie adaptation.
Confirming the release date news on X (formerly Twitter), the first three episodes of Suicide Squad Isekai will premiere on June 27. The anime will have 10 episodes in total, airing every Thursday until the season finale on August 15.
#SuicideSquadISEKAI will be premiering on...Max and Hulu in the United States✨⌛Watch the first 3 episode premiere on June 27🔥For territories out side of the U.S.Watch on...☆France: ADN☆Southeast Asia, Taiwan & Hong Kong: HBO GO·☆Korea: ANIPLUS&LAFTEL and more! pic.twitter.com/xUPNaZOGuoJune 10, 2024
Elsewhere, the show will premiere on ADN in France, HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, and Aniplus and Laftel in Korea. But there’s bad news for UK fans, as currently there’s no confirmed release for fans in that territory.
What should we know about Suicide Squad Isekai?
Suicide Squad Isekai, follows popular DC villains Harley Quinn, Joker, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark set in fantasy world connected to Gotham where “swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies”, so it’s a little different than how we’ve seen them before.
We don’t know the English cast yet, but there are plenty of good Japanese actors that have signed up to the project, each taking on these well-known roles. Confirmed names and where you might’ve seen them before are as follows:
- Anna Nagase (Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Harley Quinn
- Yuuichirou Umehara (Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer) As Joker
- Takehito Koyasu (Dio in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Peacemaker
- Jun Fukuyama as (King in Seven Deadly Sins) Clayface
- Subaru Kimura (Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen) as King Shark
- Chika Anzai (Chisato Nishikigi in Lycoris Recoil) as Katana
We don’t have long to wait until the latest installment of the Suicide Squad franchise arrives but in the meantime, you can take a look at our 36 best anime recommendations and all the places to find them. Alternatively, if you want to make the use of your Netflix subscription, we’ve picked out the 11 best Netflix animes you can stream right now.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.