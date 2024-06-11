A Suicide Squad anime is coming to Max and Hulu this month, from Attack on Titan's creators – but UK viewers will have to wait

Suicide Squad Isekai, which is a new anime adaptation of the DC Comics’ supervillain team, is coming to Max and Hulu in a couple of weeks, and given that the series is produced by Attack on Titan animation studio WIT, it certainly sounds like the project is in good hands.

The last time we saw the DC group was in the 2024 videogame Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League . Unfortunately, it was delayed several times and received bad reviews, so perhaps the latest iteration will reach the heights of James Gunn’s efforts with his 2021 movie adaptation.

Confirming the release date news on X (formerly Twitter), the first three episodes of Suicide Squad Isekai will premiere on June 27. The anime will have 10 episodes in total, airing every Thursday until the season finale on August 15.

#SuicideSquadISEKAI will be premiering on...Max and Hulu in the United States✨⌛Watch the first 3 episode premiere on June 27🔥For territories out side of the U.S.Watch on...☆France: ADN☆Southeast Asia, Taiwan & Hong Kong: HBO GO·☆Korea: ANIPLUS&LAFTEL and more! pic.twitter.com/xUPNaZOGuoJune 10, 2024

Elsewhere, the show will premiere on ADN in France, HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, and Aniplus and Laftel in Korea. But there’s bad news for UK fans, as currently there’s no confirmed release for fans in that territory.

What should we know about Suicide Squad Isekai?

Suicide Squad Isekai, follows popular DC villains Harley Quinn, Joker, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark set in fantasy world connected to Gotham where “swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies”, so it’s a little different than how we’ve seen them before.

We don’t know the English cast yet, but there are plenty of good Japanese actors that have signed up to the project, each taking on these well-known roles. Confirmed names and where you might’ve seen them before are as follows:

Anna Nagase (Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Harley Quinn

Yuuichirou Umehara (Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer) As Joker

Takehito Koyasu (Dio in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Peacemaker

Jun Fukuyama as (King in Seven Deadly Sins) Clayface

Subaru Kimura (Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen) as King Shark

Chika Anzai (Chisato Nishikigi in Lycoris Recoil) as Katana

