HBO is adapting the Brazilian epic City of God into a series and it's coming to Max in August
Get ready to return to the streets of Rio de Janeiro
HBO is bringing the critically acclaimed Brazilian gangster movie City of God back as a series that will stream on Max in August, and while details about the show are sparse, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has released some information about what we can expect.
City of God: The Fight Rages On is an HBO Original series that will be made up of six episodes. It's a continuation of the semi-autobiographical novel by Paulo Lins that the original movie was based on, so you can expect the same characters to be involved.
In fact, WBD, alongside O2 Films, which produced the series, has also managed to bring back many of the original cast members, including Alexandre Rodrigues, who played Buscapé (nicknamed Rocket), Roberta Rodrigues, who played Shaggy's girlfriend Berenice, and Edson Oliveira, who played Rocket's childhood friend Stringy. Like the original movie, the series has also cast emerging talents from favelas in Rio de Janeiro.
City of God: The Fight Rages On – what we know so far
Originally released in 2002, City of God was set in the late 60s when the Cidade de Deus favela was formed and spans a period leading up to the 80s. The show isn't expected to pick up where the movie left off though. Instead, it's set in the early 2000s, two decades after the events of the film.
While the movie is centered on the diverging paths that two young men take while growing up in a poverty-stricken favela, you're introduced to a number of different characters throughout that I suspect will play more of a bigger role in this series adaptation. The richness of these characters helped define the rawness of the original film, so I'm excited to see what a new cast will improvise.
If you haven't seen the movie before, now is a great time to, as it will help you understand the flashbacks that are expected to be included throughout the series. WBD has said that it will use these in scenes to "reconstruct the protagonists' memories." City of God: The Fight Rages On will stream on Max in August.
You might also like
- The DCU's Green Lanterns Max series has found its chief creative team
- Dune Part 2 is coming to Max next week
- Max's Dune prequel series gets a thrilling and spooky trailer
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.