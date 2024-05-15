Max's Dune prequel series gets a thrilling and spooky trailer as first-look images for The Last of Us season 2 revealed

The first trailer for Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series set thousands of years before the Dune films, has been revealed – and it looks like Game of Thrones set in space.

Given its world premiere during Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Upfronts 2024 presentation, the teaser reveals the sci-fi show's major players and the role that they'll play in Paul Atreides' rise to power centuries later. Oh, and the first-look footage also confirms Dune: Prophecy – previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood – will launch on Max in the US in Fall 2024 (that's autumn for non-US northern hemisphere readers and spring for those south of the equator). It'll comprise six episodes, too.

Per a WBD press blast, Dune: Prophecy is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune, which was penned by Brian Herbert – the eldest son of Frank Herbert, who wrote the original Dune novels – and Kevin J. Anderson. The series is set "10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides... [and] two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Jihae, Tabu, Jessica Barden, and Yerin Ha are among Dune: Prophecy's absolutely stacked cast, while Alison Schapker serves as its showrunner and one of its many executive producers. Diane Ademu-John is credited as its co-creator and another member of its executive producing team.

Dune: Prophecy's first trailer comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Dune Part 2 will finally debut on Max on May 21 and that Bollywood megastar Tabu had joined Dune: Prophecy's cast. A third movie installment, which will be based on the novel Dune: Messiah, is in early development, too, but Denis Villeneuve – director of the first two Dune films – has suggested it'll be some time before it starts shooting as he needs to take a long break after making the previous duo.

The Last of Us season 2 first-look images reveal new looks at Ellie and Joel

Pedro Pascal and @BellaRamsey in #TheLastOfUs Season 2, now in production. Coming to @HBO and @StreamOnMax in 2025. pic.twitter.com/g8khQYhzoXMay 15, 2024

For fans of sci-fi dystopia, there was also some welcome news (albeit brief) concerning The Last of Us season 2. Indeed, HBO revealed two new images from the hit post-apocalyptic series' next installment, which give us our first real looks at a less hagged-looking Joel and a slightly aged-up Ellie. As they were in season 1 of The Last of Us, the pair will be played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

There's not much else that we can glean from these photographs, which were captured as part of principal photography on one of the best Max shows' second season. We do know, however, that the show's sophomore outing will adapt large parts of The Last of Us Part II, the second entry in Naughty Dog's critically-acclaimed and award-winning game series. We've also learned that the series' next entry will land on Max (US), Sky Atlantic/Now TV (UK), and Binge (Australia) sometime in 2025.

There'll be plenty of new faces to keep track of in The Last of Us season 2 on Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services. A spate of new cast reveals in January confirmed that Madame Web's Isabela Merced will portray Dina, Beef star Young Mazino will tackle the role of Jesse, and No One Will Save You lead actor Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby, the primary antagonist of The Last of Us 2. Here's hoping we won't have to wait too long in 2025 to see them in action.